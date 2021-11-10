Shooter Lee Wung Yew is new president of Olympians Singapore

SINGAPORE - Three-time Olympic shooter Lee Wung Yew was elected president of Olympians Singapore for a two-year term on Wednesday (Nov 10).

The organisation comprises Singapore's representatives at the Olympics and has 150 active members.

Lee, 55, takes over from veteran sports administrator Tan Eng Liang.

Paying tribute to Dr Tan, Lee, who competed at the 1996, 2004 and 2008 Games said: "He was my mentor and guided me so I really enjoyed serving as the vice-president since 2019.

"He is a no-nonsense person and what has helped me is that we always have to find the best possible way to convince him that there are things we can do. He makes us think through a lot of things before going ahead."

Olympians Singapore organises events like the annual Olympic Day - when the public get to interact with their members - fund-raisers and school engagement sessions.

Earlier this year, it celebrated Oly Day - when new Olympians are welcomed home after the Olympic Games - virtually with some of the Singapore's representatives in Tokyo.

Joining Lee in the executive committee are vice-president Koh Seng Leong (sailing, 2000 and 2008), honorary secretary Mark Chay (swimming, 2000 and 2004), treasurer Terence Koh (sailing, 2008) and members Joan Poh (rowing, 2020), May Ooi (swimming, 1992), Lo Man Yi (sailing, 2008), Colin Cheng (sailing, 2012 and 2016) and Wong Yew Tong (athletics, 1996).

Besides continuing to organise Olympic Day and other events, Lee said the group also has plans to help not just Olympians but all national athletes and said more details will be revealed later.

Former Straits Times sports editor Godfrey Robert in a recent commentary called for the Major Games Award Programme and Athletes Achievement Award to be named after Singapore's first Olympic medallist, weightlifter Tan Howe Liang.

Lee said the group would support it but it has to be done properly.

He added: "We also can't just constantly talk about the past. I also believe we should look at the present and future. We have people moving up the ranks and we also want to celebrate that.

"More recently, you have (Loh) Kean Yew and (Yeo) Jia Min who are making waves in the badminton scene and we want to celebrate this kind of thing also."