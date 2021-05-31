Shocked fraternity mourn teen Moto3 rider's death

ROME • Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier died after a crash in Saturday's qualifying session of the Italian Grand Prix at the Mugello Circuit, MotoGP organisers said yesterday.

The Prustel GP rider fell at Turn 9 and was struck by another bike, before sliding along the track. Reuters reported that Tech 3 KTM's Ayumu Sasaki was unable to avoid the fallen rider.

Dupasquier was treated by medical staff for around 30 minutes on the track as the session was red-flagged. The 19-year-old was airlifted to a hospital in Florence but Sasaki and the third rider in the accident, Spaniard Jeremy Alcoba, were able to walk away unhurt.

The teenager, who underwent chest surgery overnight "for a vascular lesion", had also suffered "severe brain damage".

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," MotoGP said in a statement.

"On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace."

MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha had dedicated his record lap in Saturday's qualifying to Dupasquier after the crash.

Prustel GP had already pulled out of yesterday's race, as did compatriot and Moto2 rider Tom Luthi.

The scheduled races went ahead, with MotoGP saying the late biker remained "at the forefront of our minds".

Dupasquier was honoured after the grand prix as Quartararo, who took the chequered flag in Italy, held up a Swiss flag on the podium.

The French pole-sitter, who shed tears and pointed at the sky, said: "It's not a great feeling. You achieve a win but we lose one of our friends. To start the race after that one minute of silence was really difficult. Every time at Turn 9, I was thinking of Jason, and this win was for him."

Condolences also poured in from teams after the sport's first fatality since Spain's Luis Salom died in practice at the Catalonia Moto2 Grand Prix in Barcelona in 2016.

"The entire community shares in this loss together," Ducati said. "No words can express, but we send our warmest wishes to the motorcycling family in this difficult tragic moment."

Dupasquier, whose father Philippe was a former motocross rider, was in his second season in Moto3 and was 10th in this season's standings after five races.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS