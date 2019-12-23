Sherrock 'to try' for trophy after beating 2nd man

LONDON • Fallon Sherrock put her right hand over her mouth in sheer astonishment as a raucous darts crowd celebrated behind her.

Another wild night, another stunning win for the queen of Alexandra Palace.

Four days after becoming the first female darts player to beat a man at the PDC World Championship, she did it again on Saturday night - this time eliminating 11th-ranked Mensur Suljovic with a 3-1 win in the second round.

The 25-year-old Englishwoman clinched the victory against the Serbia-born Austrian by hitting a bull's eye, guaranteeing at least £15,000 (S$26,440).

"I'm still waiting for it all to sink in," said Sherrock, a former hairdresser who first picked up a dart when she was 17. "I don't know how I'm going to sleep tonight."

After beating Suljovic, who has been in the world championship round of 16 three times, Sherrock now feels she can go all the way.

When asked if she could win the tournament, she said: "Why not? I have won two games, I am just going to take each game as it comes, but there is nothing to say that I can't. I am going to try.

"I have just proved that we (women) can beat anyone. I have beaten two of the best players in the world. If that doesn't show that women can play darts, I don't know what does."

Sherrock, runner-up at the 2015 women's world championship, will play Chris Dobey in the last 32 on Friday.

Organisers decided for the first time last year to allocate two of the 96 places in the world championship field to women.

Previously, women could attempt to qualify for the event, but spots are now guaranteed and compatriot Dobey believes it has helped to raise the profile of the sport.

Sherrock's 3-2 victory over Ted Evetts on Tuesday catapulted her into the limelight, with guest appearances on some of the biggest TV and radio shows in Britain.

Tweeting that he was "very much looking forward to my game on the 27th", the 29-year-old Dobey also told the Metro he was relishing the likelihood of a partisan crowd.

"She's absolutely fantastic," the world No. 22 said of Sherrock. "I came here the other night, the atmosphere was brilliant.

"If I can go out there and beat Fallon with the crowd against me, it would give me a big lift that I could beat anybody on any stage.

'It's something different, to test my game out... show me where my game's at, and if I can go out there and handle the fans."

ASSOCIATED PRESS