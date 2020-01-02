Sherrock to skip world meet after purse cut

LONDON • Fallon Sherrock will not take part in the upcoming BDO world darts championships after "unexpected changes to the event", her management company has announced.

The 25-year-old made history at last month's PDC world championship, becoming the first woman to beat a man in the tournament and going on to reach the third round.

Her decision to withdraw comes after the BDO (British Darts Organisation) confirmed that prize money for the event in London would be reduced after poor ticket sales for the men and women's competitions. It is set to be held from Saturday to Jan 12 at the O2 Arena .

In a letter sent to qualified players, the BDO said it would "reduce somewhat" the prize money for the tournaments, "while still retaining a very lucrative incentive".

The statement added that ticket sales were only at 15 per cent of availability, and therefore the income is 85 per cent down on budget predictions.

It has been reported that the prize money pot has been cut from £329,000 (S$587,000) to £150,000, with the women's champion receiving £8,000, compared to £12,000 last year.

BDO chairman Des Jacklin had previously claimed that the prize fund for women would be "almost doubled" for this year.

Sherrock earned £25,000 for reaching the last 32 of the PDC world meet, beating Ted Evetts and No. 11 seed Mensur Suljovic to make global headlines, before losing to Chris Dobey.

She is set to make a string of lucrative appearances in the PDC's World Series of Darts, playing at events in New York, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and Germany.

"I have helped darts in general," she said after her fairy-tale run.

"Especially with the ladies' game, I have proved we can compete with all these men. We need more opportunities."

