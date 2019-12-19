Sherrock says win is 'for the girls'

LONDON • Fallon Sherrock says she is capable of beating any male darts player after making history by becoming the first woman to beat a man at the PDC world championship in London on Tuesday.

The only other female player in the first-round draw, Japan's Mikuru Suzuki, came agonisingly close to beating James Richardson on Sunday but was edged out in a thrilling final-leg decider.

Sherrock recovered from losing the opening set to beat the 22-year-old Ted Evetts 3-2, scoring six maximum 180s in the first-round contest at London's Alexandra Palace.

"I'm buzzing! I can't believe I've made history tonight... done it for the girls, that was amazing," she tweeted after her victory.

The 2015 runner-up in the women's world championship run by the rival British Darts Organisation, Sherrock went 2-1 up in the deciding set and, holding three match darts at double 18, found the bed with her second to write her name into the history books.

The 25-year-old, who was serenaded by fans after her win and was trending on social media, will face Serbia's Mensur Suljovic, the 11th seed, in round two on Saturday.

"I was inspired by Mikuru and I don't think I would have believed in myself as much if she hadn't performed so well," she said.

Evetts, 22, paid tribute to Fallon, saying: "I can't take anything away from her.

"All I can say is well done to her, she deserves every bit of praise she gets.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS I've always had the game... last night I proved to myself and everyone else that us women can play men at darts and beat them. FALLON SHERROCK, who was inspired by fellow female darts player Mikuru Suzuki's performance. The Japanese star almost beat James Richardson on Sunday but was edged out in a thrilling final-leg decider.

"Even in my good patches she was keeping up with me, she was utter class, nothing but class up there tonight and she deserves it."

Speaking on ITV yesterday, Sherrock, who is currently fourth in the World Darts Federation women's rankings, said: "I've always had the game, but us women have never had the opportunity to prove it and last night I proved to myself and everyone else that us women can play men at darts and beat them.

"Honestly, it was amazing, I don't know how to put it into words. I felt emotional because I just could not believe what I've done."

She added her five-year-old autistic son, Rory, would be proud of her achievement. The board used for her historic victory will be donated to an autistic charity to be auctioned off in order to raise funds.

The former hairdresser also revealed she suffers from a kidney problem that prevents her from drinking alcohol and previously caused her face to swell up, leading to abuse online after competitions.

Last year, women's world No. 1 Lisa Ashton lost 3-1 to Jan Dekker, and Russia's Anastasia Dobromyslova, who appeared as a wild card in 2009, was beaten 3-0 by Ryan Joyce. The first woman to compete in the men's draw was Canada's Gayl King, who lost in the first round in 2001.

Sherrock, only the fifth woman to play at the event, earned her place by winning the UK & Ireland women's qualifying event. It was one of two guaranteed places for women players in the 96-strong field that were introduced by darts supremo Barry Hearn.

"The structure of the PDC is all about embracing everyone," Hearn told The Darts Show Podcast last month. "Men, women, fat, thin, Christian, Muslim, whatever you are, it doesn't make any difference. You're all level in the eyes of the god of the oche and that is the darts board."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN