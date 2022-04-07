She wields an air rifle and a notebook

Other than her air rifle, Singapore Sports School (SSP) shooter Faithe de Souza carries a notebook with her to every competition.

As soon as she finishes her shot routine, you can spot the 16-year-old in the viewing gallery furiously scribbling in her notebook, occasionally looking around to reflect on her performance.

"The shooting academy has made it a routine that after every training and competition, we will reflect on what went well and how we can improve," she said, after clinching the individual gold at the National School Games (NSG) B division girls' 10m air rifle competition yesterday.

"This allows us to look back on what we wrote and correct our mistakes while repeating the things we did well."

Registering 623.9 points, Faithe was way ahead of the pack at the Safra Yishun Indoor Air Weapons Range.

She was 9.5 points clear of the silver medallist - National Junior College's Loveley Ng, who also finished second last year. Broadrick Secondary School's Jolie Ong took the bronze with 611 points.

"It felt like a great achievement since my hard work the past year has paid off and I have improved by a great margin," she said, on the improvement of 9.7 points on her bronze-winning tally last year.

Faithe also did it with both speed and accuracy, dispatching all 60 shots with 30 minutes to spare, the second-fastest out of 23 shooters in her session. She prefers to shoot fast as "it allows me to get my rhythm of hitting the inner 10s".

In the process, Faithe and her teammates Jillian Su and Soh Yi Wei racked up 1,835.5 points to help SSP win the team event. With just the girls' 10m air pistol event left today, SSP look set to sweep all four B division team titles this year.

SSP coach Ong Jun Hong was not too concerned about a clean sweep, though. The 34-year-old said: "I just hope the athletes can enjoy the competition.

"I hope this NSG will be celebrated by all participants, especially those who have yet to compete due to the pandemic, for finally having an avenue to put their skills to the test."