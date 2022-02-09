Sharp sprint will suit Dragonfly in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(5) PHILOSOPHISE has run well in both starts and is likely to enjoy the extra distance. With improvement expected, he rates the one to beat.

(1) CALL ME THE BREEZE made a pleasing debut and should have more to offer with that experience under his belt. He could pose a threat. The betting will provide a guide to the chances of the newcomers.

(4) MIA REGINA and (9) VIRGINIA SWEET are worth watching.

RACE 2 (1,100M)

(1) CHARLIE MALONE is one of just two runners with experience. He sets a good standard, following his debut second behind another exciting newcomer, and ought to have come on since. He rates as the one to beat.

(8) WYAG has a bit to find on that form and, as such, the biggest threat should come from one of the well-bred newcomers.

(4) PAS DE NOM, (6) PORT LOUIS and (7) WINNING SINGLE make most appeal. Watch the betting moves for clues.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) PANZANELLA has hinted at ability in races up the straight, but is bred to relish this step up in trip and should improve for it. (

9) WAYWARD GIRL is well bred and fits a similar profile. Best kept safe with improvement expected over this distance.

(2) RED KITE has been threatening to open her account. She would have tightened up after a comeback sprint, so should make her presence felt.

(4) ZIPPY OVER disappointed over a shorter trip last time but is better than that run suggests. Could make amends reverting to this distance.

(5) FOR ALL WE KNOW and (6) MAGIC MOMENTS have earning potential and could be considered for those quartet bets.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) SILENT WAR finished close-up in his last two starts over this course and distance. It would not surprise to see him win this.

(3) ZUM ZUM caught the eye when running on to finish second over 1,400m last time. On that evidence, should have more to offer over the extra 200m.

(4) PINEAPPLE EXPRESS appears held but is open to improvement after being gelded.

(5) SPIRIT OF SILVANO has scope for improvement returning from a rest. He, too, was recently gelded.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) GAINSFORD won a similar contest last time when attempting this trip for the first time. Should play another leading role, despite a three-point penalty.

(4) GALLIC TRIBE and (3) KNIGHTS TEMPLAR have remained consistent since their last win and arrive in good form. They are closely matched on recent form but the former has scope for improvement.

(6) GIMMIE A STAR had excuses for a disappointing last start but is capable of better and should acquit himself competitively under a handy galloping weight.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

(1) DRAGONFLY had excuses for disappointing last time over further but could bounce back reverting to a sprint. He can win this.

(2) FINAL MOVE has acquitted himself well off this mark in stronger races and this drop in grade should bring about a competitive showing.

(3) THE FUTURIST returns from a break and gelding, so remains open to improvement.

(4) RAGNAR LOTHBROK and (9) AULD MUG are on the up and could have a say with further improvement expected.

RACE 7 (1,100m)

(1) SAFE RETURN has enjoyed reverting to sprints with blinkers fitted, so conditions should suit. Could be the one to beat.

(2) INTREPID has found form and consistency after gelding. He finished behind (5) BARZALONA (2kg worse off) and should make his presence felt on these terms. The latter does not know how to run a bad race and has experience over this trip, so is a contender.

(6) SILVER FALCON is highly regarded in the yard. He returns after gelding and remains open to improvement.

(4) ELUSIVE TRADER and (7) SKIDOO have dropped to attractive marks and could surprise off their current ratings.