Sharing is caring for the Class of '92

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Manchester United's Class of '92 legends Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt fielding questions from 19 children and youth yesterday at Singapore-based digital football platform ZujuGP's first Corporate Social Responsibility event, held in partnership with The Hut, a non-profit organisation and drop-in centre for children and youth. The duo, who won multiple honours with the Red Devils, are in town this week for a series of live-streaming events aimed at engaging fans and those in the business of football.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 03, 2021, with the headline 'Sharing is caring for the Class of '92'. Subscribe
Topics: 