Manchester United's Class of '92 legends Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt fielding questions from 19 children and youth yesterday at Singapore-based digital football platform ZujuGP's first Corporate Social Responsibility event, held in partnership with The Hut, a non-profit organisation and drop-in centre for children and youth. The duo, who won multiple honours with the Red Devils, are in town this week for a series of live-streaming events aimed at engaging fans and those in the business of football.
Sharing is caring for the Class of '92
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 03, 2021, with the headline 'Sharing is caring for the Class of '92'.