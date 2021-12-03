Sharing is caring for the Class of '92

Manchester United's Class of '92 legends Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt fielding questions from 19 children and youth yesterday at Singapore-based digital football platform ZujuGP's first Corporate Social Responsibility event, held in partnership with The Hut, a non-profit organisation and drop-in centre for children and youth. The duo, who won multiple honours with the Red Devils, are in town this week for a series of live-streaming events aimed at engaging fans and those in the business of football.