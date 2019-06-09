Shared points upset Pakistan semis chase

LONDON • A frustrated Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed remains confident that his team can still push for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals despite Friday's match against Sri Lanka being abandoned following persistent rain in Bristol.

The match was called off in the afternoon even though the rain relented, with umpires deciding that the outfield was too wet.

It is the first match at the 10-team tournament in England and Wales to be abandoned without a result.

Both teams, with one win and a loss apiece, were awarded a point each to be on three points but will be disappointed by missing out on a winnable game.

It was a blow to Pakistan's bid to reach the last four, with wins crucial in the round-robin stage.

Ahmed said: "We really wanted to play, especially after gaining momentum with the win against England. It is unfortunate that we were not able to.

"Our next match is against Australia. Like other teams, they are also a tough opponent - they have won their first two matches."

Pakistan lost to the West Indies by seven wickets at Trent Bridge before beating England by 14 runs at the same venue last Monday.

Ahmed said: "We have great team spirit and our confidence is on a high after the win against England. We would want to carry the momentum into the remaining games. We won't relax in our remaining six matches."

Sri Lanka crashed to a 10-wicket rout by New Zealand before pulling off a 34-run win against Afghanistan in a rain-affected game last Tuesday.

The call-off in Bristol also upset fans.

"We came from Lahore to watch this match and it proved a damp squib," said Pakistan supporter Farhan Malik. "We lost a crucial point because we were sure of beating Sri Lanka."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE TIMES, LONDON