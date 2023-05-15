Shanti silences critics with historic double | S'pore cricketers win against the odds

Dear ST reader,
With her historic double at the SEA Games, Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira, who faced criticism for some time, provided a reminder that even the darkest of nights will turn into day. The 26-year-old won twice and wept thrice last week.
Tears were also shed by other athletes in Cambodia, even a man of iron like Singapore water polo captain Lee Kai Yang, who told my colleague Rohit Brijnath that he became emotional at the thought of his loved ones' sacrifices.
Elsewhere, there were also extraordinary tales of triumph, with the Singapore cricket team winning a gold medal against the odds.
SEA Games 2023: Being called a ‘has-been’ hurt, but Shanti Pereira is smiling now
From 2021 when she hit the lowest point in her life, the sprinter bounced back with two golds in Cambodia.
What do we remember from a Games? Medals, yes. But tears for sure
Tears seem to come from a moment but they’re actually accumulated emotion over time. All the years of trying, all the showing up, all of it in a bid to excel, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.
SEA Games 2023: Singapore men’s cricket team win gold ‘against the odds’
They did not have a training ground for seven months and had only limited training facilities about a month before the Games.
SEA Games 2023: Cambodia could kick off changing of the guard for Singapore swimming
The swim team's mix of veterans and youngsters won 22 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze medals.
SEA Games 2023: Singapore fencers retain women’s foil team gold; six titles now in Cambodia
The Republic's fencers have matched their best haul of gold medals at the biennial meet.
SEA Games 2023: FAS chief calls Malaysia defeat ‘one of the worst nights in history’
Postcard from Phnom Penh: Like Bokator, Cambodia’s capital captures its past and present
Albirex Niigata targets youth football development in Singapore with ‘Ekkono’ method
The club announced a 3-year partnership with international football consultancy company Ekkono Soccer Services Barcelona on Tuesday.
SPL Team Of The Week (Matchweek 11)
Freediving on the rise in Singapore
