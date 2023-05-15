Shanti silences critics with historic double | S'pore cricketers win against the odds

Dear ST reader,

With her historic double at the SEA Games, Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira, who faced criticism for some time, provided a reminder that even the darkest of nights will turn into day. The 26-year-old won twice and wept thrice last week.

Tears were also shed by other athletes in Cambodia, even a man of iron like Singapore water polo captain Lee Kai Yang, who told my colleague Rohit Brijnath that he became emotional at the thought of his loved ones' sacrifices.

Elsewhere, there were also extraordinary tales of triumph, with the Singapore cricket team winning a gold medal against the odds.

