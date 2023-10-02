ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira wins gold and silver medals at Asian Games | MMA star Angela Lee retires

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira ended the country’s 49-year wait for an athletics gold medal as she claimed the women’s 200m title on Monday.
Next, swimmer Letitia Sim was fourth in both her individual races in Hangzhou and describes the heartbreak of coming so close to a medal.
Finally, an emotional Angela Lee announced her retirement last Saturday. The mixed martial arts star said after losing her younger sister Victoria, who died last December, she “just didn’t have the heart for it any more”.
Shanti Pereira wins gold in 200m, Singapore’s first athletics title at Asian Games since 1974
She matches the feat of Chee Swee Lee, who won the women’s 400m crown at the 1974 Teheran Games.
‘I don’t practise getting fourth’: At a painful Asian Games, Letitia Sim bravely passed every test
The Singapore swimmer’s fourth places in Hangzhou made her cry so much that she ran out of tears.
Double joy for Singapore as kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, sailor Ryan Lo strike gold at the Asian Games
The duo won their respective events after the final races were cancelled due to poor weather conditions.
Marc Louis clocks 10.27 seconds to finally break Singapore’s longstanding 100m sprint record
He did not reach the Asian Games final but his time was enough to better U.K. Shyam’s mark of 10.37sec set in 2001.
Teong Tzen Wei delivers swimming silver for Singapore at Asian Games in 50 fly
Singapore’s Jowen Lim finds redemption in Hangzhou with wushu silver
In 2018, he missed out on an Asian Games medal by just 0.01 point while nursing an ankle injury.
Angela Lee announces her retirement from MMA
“It has been an incredible eight years and I just want to say ‘thank you’ to the fans,” she said.
Mark Zuckerberg’s strength a surprise for his MMA trainer
In September 2022, the Meta chief posted a video in which he sparred with Wu, in what was the first glimpse of him fighting.
On The Ball: Chelsea hierarchy convinced they are on right path, others are far more sceptical
Mauricio Pochettino’s struggles are beginning to resemble those of predecessor Graham Potter, writes John Brewin.
Podcast: FAS president role a ‘poisoned chalice’? Bernard Tan on SG football
Hear why he decided to step up, and what the scene needs to do to measure up to others in the region, in this conversation with Deepanraj Ganesan.
