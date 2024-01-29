ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira to train in US ahead of Paris 2024 | ST Sports launches new series Play of the Month

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Having filled her trophy cabinet with multiple shiny medals in 2023, Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira will be heading to Florida, United States, hoping that a two-month training camp in the Sunshine State will propel her into another glittering season.
Next, The Straits Times’ sports desk has launched a new series called Play of the Month. From January to December, an expert in each of the 12 sports will provide tips on how to play and get better at it. The January spotlight is on floorball.
Finally, our English Premier League columnist John Brewin examines the shock news that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season and what the future holds for the Reds.
Shanti Pereira to train in US and compete in Europe ahead of Paris Olympics
Her goal for this season is to further eclipse her national records of 11.20sec (100m) and 22.57sec (200m).
ST Sports’ Play of the Month – Floorball
The new monthly series will have experts providing tips on how to play and get better in a sport.
Winging it on the water, wingfoiling picks up in Singapore
It combines elements of windsurfing, kitesurfing and foiling - the winger stands on a board while holding onto an inflatable wing.
A dream ends for bowler Jazreel Tan, who has retired after 21 years in the Singapore national team
Among her achievements are an Asian Games team gold in 2014 and a Masters silver at the World Women’s Championship.
Composure and character take Jannik Sinner to a first Grand Slam title
Italian world No. 4 recovers from two sets down to outlast Russian Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final.
Goalkeeper Hazel Lim earns overseas stint while on holiday in Australia
She signed a contract till the end of the season with Melbourne-based side Southern United.
On The Ball: Jurgen Klopp’s departure leaves big shoes to fill for the likes of Xabi Alonso
Roberto de Zerbi is the other immediate front runner for Liverpool job, but both insist they are focused on current sides, writes John Brewin.
Singapore’s Zeanne Law named Wushu Taolu Rising Star of the Year by world body
She won the women’s taijiquan title at the World Wushu Championships in Texas last November.
Podcast: Outlining 2024 in Singapore sports with SportSG and SSI
Top Singapore sports administrators take the hot seat in our studio with Deepanraj Ganesan.
S’pore’s Chen Xingtong, 15, wins qualifier to earn debut at golf’s HSBC Women’s World C’ship
