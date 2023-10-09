ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira ready to chase another golden dream | 5 memorable Asian Games moments

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira is dreaming big, bigger than she’s ever dreamt before. In this exclusive interview with Rohit Brijnath, she reveals her hopes of improving her track times, sub-11 seconds and sub-22 seconds for the 100m and 200m respectively, as she prepares for more races in 2024 and beyond.
Next, the Asian Games ended on Sunday with a spectacular closing ceremony. Relive five memorable moments with my colleagues who were there in Hangzhou.
Finally, Ilhan Fandi is ready to roar again in a Lions kit. The 20-year-old forward has recovered from a major knee injury and was named in head coach Takayuki Nishigaya’s 25-man squad for the upcoming two-legged Fifa World Cup and Asian Cup first-round qualifier against Guam.
Sporting Life: After a golden win, a glowing Shanti Pereira chases another dream
Singapore’s sprint queen is looking ahead and hopes to further improve her timings, she tells Rohit Brijnath.
Dip in gold medals, but officials hail ‘successful’ Asian Games for Singapore
The Republic’s 3-6-7 medal haul in Hangzhou is its worst-ever for golds and overall medals in this millennium.
Athletes qualified for Asiad on merit, insists Singapore official after poor results in some sports
Singapore fielded its largest Asian Games contingent of 427 athletes, but some, especially those in team sports, had disappointing campaigns.
Five memorable moments of the Hangzhou Asian Games
‘It taught me a huge lesson’: Swimmer Teong Tzen Wei on his tumultuous year
Last September, he admitted to consuming controlled drugs overseas, resulting in public scrutiny, a fine and a month’s suspension.
Singapore badminton still pushing to reach top level, says SBA technical director
In an Asian Games post-mortem, Martin Andrew described Loh Kean Yew’s round-of-32 exit as disappointing.
Chantal Liew rediscovers her love for open waters as she guns for another Olympics
She was Singapore’s first representative in open water swimming when she competed at Tokyo 2020.
Ilhan Fandi has ‘unfinished business’ as he returns to Lions football squad after knee injury
He is part of 25-man side for the two-legged Fifa World Cup and Asian Cup first round qualifier against Guam.
Ronnie O’Sullivan academy closes; ‘big loss’ for Singapore’s cue sports community
The 16,000 sq ft venue, with 12 snooker tables and 16 pool tables, was a world-class facility that hosted 28 tournaments in 2022.
Max Verstappen has won the right to hold his head up high in F1’s most elite company
The things that have impressed most are the Dutchman’s calmness and consistency, writes David Tremayne.
