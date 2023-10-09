ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira ready to chase another golden dream | 5 memorable Asian Games moments

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.



Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira is dreaming big, bigger than she’s ever dreamt before. In this exclusive interview with Rohit Brijnath, she reveals her hopes of improving her track times, sub-11 seconds and sub-22 seconds for the 100m and 200m respectively, as she prepares for more races in 2024 and beyond.

Next, the Asian Games ended on Sunday with a spectacular closing ceremony. Relive five memorable moments with my colleagues who were there in Hangzhou.

Finally, Ilhan Fandi is ready to roar again in a Lions kit. The 20-year-old forward has recovered from a major knee injury and was named in head coach Takayuki Nishigaya’s 25-man squad for the upcoming two-legged Fifa World Cup and Asian Cup first-round qualifier against Guam.

