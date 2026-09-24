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Shanti Pereira through to Asian Games 100m semis after placing 2nd in her heat

Singapore’s Shanti Pereira (centre) clocked 11.43sec in Heat 1 to finish 0.02sec behind China’s Chen Yujie at the Asian Games women’s 100m event.

NAGOYA – Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira has qualified for the 100m semi-finals of the 2026 Asian Games after placing second in her heat on Sept 24.

At the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, the 30-year-old clocked 11.43sec in Heat 1 to finish 0.02sec behind China’s Chen Yujie.

The top three in each heat and four next fastest will advance to the semi-finals on Sept 25.

Pereira is eyeing history on her return to the Games.

She enjoyed a breakthrough outing at the last edition in Hangzhou three years ago, claiming the 100m silver and 200m gold.

Her 200m win also made her the first Singaporean to win an athletics gold medal at the quadrennial event in 49 years.

The six-gold SEA Games medallist has had an encouraging season so far.

At the July 23-Aug 2 Commonwealth Games in Scotland, she recorded season’s bests in the 100m (11.24sec) and 200m (22.81sec), before bettering the latter a few weeks later with a 22.78sec run at the Oman Athletics Grand Prix.