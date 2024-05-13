ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira is ST’s Athlete of the Year | S’pore baseball captain takes pay cut for pro dream

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Multiple champion Shanti Pereira has emerged ahead of five other nominees to win The Straits Times’ Athlete of the Year award. A panel of seven judges felt strongly that she has been an inspiration with her feats last year, which culminated in Singapore’s first Asian Games track and field gold medal since 1974.

Next, Singapore baseball captain Eleazar Ng left his job as a Singapore Armed Forces regular and took a pay cut to live his dream of playing the sport professionally in Japan as he does not want to tell his kids that “I almost made it”.

Finally, as the Singapore Chess Federation considers a bid to host the World Chess Championship later this year, my colleague Rohit Brijnath believes the $11.5 million hosting budget should not deter the country from possibly igniting a black-and-white movement here.

