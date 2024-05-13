ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira is ST’s Athlete of the Year | S’pore baseball captain takes pay cut for pro dream

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Multiple champion Shanti Pereira has emerged ahead of five other nominees to win The Straits Times’ Athlete of the Year award. A panel of seven judges felt strongly that she has been an inspiration with her feats last year, which culminated in Singapore’s first Asian Games track and field gold medal since 1974.
Next, Singapore baseball captain Eleazar Ng left his job as a Singapore Armed Forces regular and took a pay cut to live his dream of playing the sport professionally in Japan as he does not want to tell his kids that “I almost made it”.
Finally, as the Singapore Chess Federation considers a bid to host the World Chess Championship later this year, my colleague Rohit Brijnath believes the $11.5 million hosting budget should not deter the country from possibly igniting a black-and-white movement here.
Sprint queen Shanti Pereira is The Straits Times’ Athlete of the Year 2023
She edged out Yip Pin Xiu, Maximilian Maeder, Cherie Tan, Peter Gilchrist and Jowen Lim to claim the prize.
Eleazar Ng is the first Singaporean baseballer to earn a professional contract
He is playing for Saga Indonesia Dreams in the Kyushu Asia League, a third-tier independent league in Japan.
OCBC Cycle’s new foldie bike race draws over 1,000
There were also over 5,000 riders in the other two categories – the Sportive Ride (40km) and Straits Times Ride (20km).
Shannon Tan learns lessons on and off the course in her first four months on golf’s Ladies European Tour
The 20-year-old has stopped looking at the leaderboard to check how her rivals are doing, choosing to focus on what she can control instead.
Singapore’s Izaac Quek, Zeng Jian book Olympic berths after winning SEA table tennis qualifiers
The duo make up for the disappointment of missing out on the Paris team events by clinching singles spots.
Joseph Schooling, Yip Pin Xiu among legends inducted into Singapore Aquatics’ Hall of Fame
Other inductees include swim queens Patricia Chan and Joscelin Yeo, and Asian Games champion Ang Peng Siong.
Sporting Life: An invasion of brilliant nerds! Of course let’s host chess’ biggest event
Holding the world championship in Singapore might spur the growth of the game here, says Rohit Brijnath.
Record 18-0 score in Women’s Premier League sparks debate in football community
The rout at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium has raised questions on the competitiveness of the league.
Late bloomer Kabir Anurag hopes to accelerate F1 ambition with historic Alpine move
The 16-year-old survived a Formula Four crash at Imola to become the first Singaporean to join an F1 development team.
Singapore boccia player Jeralyn Tan retains World Cup title in Montreal
The world No. 2 has now won three World Cup titles in the BC1 female individual event and is on track to qualify for the Paralympics.
