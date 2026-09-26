Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Shanti Pereira is first overall in 200m heats, earns final berth at Asian Games

Shanti Pereira (far right) of Singapore securing silver medal behind Chen Yujie (left) of China in the Asian Games 100m final at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium on Sept 25.

NAGOYA – Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira’s 200m title defence at the Asian Games got off to a flying start on Sept 26, when she booked her berth in the final after placing first in her heat.

Competing in Heat 2 on a cold, wet night at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium, the 30-year-old clocked 23.10sec to finish ahead of India’s Harita Bhadra (23.31) and Bahrain’s Edidiong Odiong (23.56).

Her time in the heats was the quickest overall among the field, with newly minted 100m champion Chen Yujie of China second fastest in 23.29sec and local favourite Ido Abigeirufuka third in 23.30sec.

Teammate Elizabeth Tan was fifth in heat 3 after clocking 24.11sec, and missed out on the final after placing 16th overall.

The first two in each of the three heats, plus the next two fastest advance to the final on Sept 27.

After ending the Republic’s 49-year wait for an athletics gold with her 200m victory at the previous Games in 2023, Pereira will look to create more history by becoming the woman to win back-to-back titles in the event.

The six-gold SEA Games champion already has a silver under her belt in Aichi-Nagoya, after finishing second in the 100m on Sept 25.