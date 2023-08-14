ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira hits another milestone ahead of World C'ships | Albirex wins SPL title

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
Shanti Pereira has qualified for the upcoming World Athletics Championships on merit, the first Singaporean to do so since at least 2011. The Aug 19-27 meet is held in Budapest.
Next, Albirex Niigata claimed their sixth Singapore Premier League title last Friday with two games to spare after beating Tanjong Pagar 3-2. They trail only Warriors FC, who have nine, as the country’s most successful football club.
Finally, the controversial Saudi Pro League kicked off last week, with several big names joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East. The competition’s director of football, Michael Emenalo, is the man tasked with bringing in even more stars, with the likes of Neymar and Paul Pogba linked with a move.
See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.
Shanti Pereira qualifies for World C’ships on merit, first S’porean to do so in over a decade
Sporting Life: In a single image, artists with cameras tell stories of sport
Writers rely on multiple words, photographers compress stories, notes Rohit Brijnath.
Soh Rui Yong sets Singapore record in 5km road race
He plans to compete at the Sept 30-Oct 1 World Athletics Road Running Championships in Latvia.
Albirex Niigata retain Singapore Premier League title after 3-2 win over Tanjong Pagar
A sixth crown means they are now Singapore’s second-most successful club, behind Warriors FC who have nine.
Singaporean Danial Crichton gets spot in NCAA Div I football amid injury-riddled year
In July, the former Young Lions defender joined the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on a scholarship.
Deja vu for some StarHub users, EPL’s opening weekend hit by issues
Some were unable to watch part or all of the Arsenal-Nottingham Forest match on Saturday night.
Meet the former Chelsea transfer guru who’s shaping Saudi Arabian football
The Saudi Pro League’s new director of football, Michael Emenalo says it is not done recruiting big names.
Singapore MMA fighter Amir Khan returns to the ring with a point to prove
He will compete in the One Fight Night 14 on Sept 30, facing former One lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang.
Podcast: Joanna Jedrzejczyk: MMA is beautiful but brutal
Deepanraj Ganesan and his guests discuss how high-level women’s MMA and the respect for women in sport is growing globally.
Not afraid of the big guns, national golfer Aloysa Atienza aims to turn pro
The 24-year-old has been in the US to train and compete ahead of Stage I of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.