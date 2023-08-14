ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira hits another milestone ahead of World C'ships | Albirex wins SPL title

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Shanti Pereira has qualified for the upcoming World Athletics Championships on merit, the first Singaporean to do so since at least 2011. The Aug 19-27 meet is held in Budapest.

Next, Albirex Niigata claimed their sixth Singapore Premier League title last Friday with two games to spare after beating Tanjong Pagar 3-2. They trail only Warriors FC, who have nine, as the country’s most successful football club.

Finally, the controversial Saudi Pro League kicked off last week, with several big names joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East. The competition’s director of football, Michael Emenalo, is the man tasked with bringing in even more stars, with the likes of Neymar and Paul Pogba linked with a move.

