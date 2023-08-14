ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira hits another milestone ahead of World C'ships | Albirex wins SPL title

Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
51 min ago

Shanti Pereira has qualified for the upcoming World Athletics Championships on merit, the first Singaporean to do so since at least 2011. The Aug 19-27 meet is held in Budapest.

Next, Albirex Niigata claimed their sixth Singapore Premier League title last Friday with two games to spare after beating Tanjong Pagar 3-2. They trail only Warriors FC, who have nine, as the country’s most successful football club.

Finally, the controversial Saudi Pro League kicked off last week, with several big names joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East. The competition’s director of football, Michael Emenalo, is the man tasked with bringing in even more stars, with the likes of Neymar and Paul Pogba linked with a move.

Shanti Pereira qualifies for World C’ships on merit, first S’porean to do so in over a decade

She has competed in three previous editions but as a wild card.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: In a single image, artists with cameras tell stories of sport

Writers rely on multiple words, photographers compress stories, notes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

Soh Rui Yong sets Singapore record in 5km road race

He plans to compete at the Sept 30-Oct 1 World Athletics Road Running Championships in Latvia.

READ MORE HERE

Albirex Niigata retain Singapore Premier League title after 3-2 win over Tanjong Pagar

A sixth crown means they are now Singapore’s second-most successful club, behind Warriors FC who have nine.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean Danial Crichton gets spot in NCAA Div I football amid injury-riddled year

In July, the former Young Lions defender joined the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on a scholarship.

READ MORE HERE

Deja vu for some StarHub users, EPL’s opening weekend hit by issues

Some were unable to watch part or all of the Arsenal-Nottingham Forest match on Saturday night.

READ MORE HERE

Meet the former Chelsea transfer guru who’s shaping Saudi Arabian football

The Saudi Pro League’s new director of football, Michael Emenalo says it is not done recruiting big names.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore MMA fighter Amir Khan returns to the ring with a point to prove

He will compete in the One Fight Night 14 on Sept 30, facing former One lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang.

READ MORE HERE

Podcast: Joanna Jedrzejczyk: MMA is beautiful but brutal

Deepanraj Ganesan and his guests discuss how high-level women’s MMA and the respect for women in sport is growing globally.

READ MORE HERE

Not afraid of the big guns, national golfer Aloysa Atienza aims to turn pro

The 24-year-old has been in the US to train and compete ahead of Stage I of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament.

READ MORE HERE

