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Shanti Pereira claims gold in the 200m at the Asian Games to retain title

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Kimberly Kwek

NAGOYA – Shanti Pereira cemented her place in history as the first woman to win back-to-back 200m titles at the Asian Games, after crossing the line first at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium on Sept 27.

While China’s Chen Yujie was quickest off the blocks in 0.15sec, the Singaporean powered past her teenage rival in the final stretch to finish first and clinch gold in a season’s best 22.78sec.

Chen, who won the 100m gold on Sept 25 in a Games record time, had to settle for the silver after clocking 22.93sec, while India’s Harita Bhadra took the bronze in 23.20.

Shanti Pereira cemented her place in history as the first woman to win back-to-back 200m titles at the Asian Games

Shanti Pereira cemented her place in history as the first woman to win back-to-back 200m titles at the Asian Games.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

While five male sprinters have attained back-to-back 200m titles at the Asian Games since they started in 1951, no female sprinter had achieved the feat before Pereira.

With her 200m crown on Sept 27, the 30-year-old, who clinched the 100m silver two days ago, now has four medals at the Asiad.

At the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou three years ago, Pereira also won a 100m silver and 200m gold, ending Singapore’s 49-year wait for a medal at the quadrennial event.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.