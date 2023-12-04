ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira big winner at MAP Awards with $315k prize money | More turmoil for S’pore sepak takraw body

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Sprint queen Shanti Pereira’s sterling Asian and SEA Games campaigns in 2023 made her the big winner at the recent Major Games Award Programme as she collected $315,000 for her Asiad gold and silver medals plus two SEA Games titles.

Next, the Football Association of Singapore is understood to be considering another Japanese Tsutomu Ogura to replace his compatriot Takayuki Nishigaya as Lions coach. He's an assistant coach at Tokyo Verdy, who are third in the J2 League.

Finally, the Singapore Sepak Takraw Federation (Perses) continues to be in turmoil after the International Sepak Takraw Federation (Istaf) announced on Nov 28 that it has terminated Perses’ membership.

This means Singapore’s athletes will be barred from competing at the world and Asian championships, major Games and tournaments sanctioned by Istaf and its Asian counterpart.

