ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira big winner at MAP Awards with $315k prize money | More turmoil for S’pore sepak takraw body

Sprint queen Shanti Pereira’s sterling Asian and SEA Games campaigns in 2023 made her the big winner at the recent Major Games Award Programme as she collected $315,000 for her Asiad gold and silver medals plus two SEA Games titles.
Next, the Football Association of Singapore is understood to be considering another Japanese Tsutomu Ogura to replace his compatriot Takayuki Nishigaya as Lions coach. He's an assistant coach at Tokyo Verdy, who are third in the J2 League.
Finally, the Singapore Sepak Takraw Federation (Perses) continues to be in turmoil after the International Sepak Takraw Federation (Istaf) announced on Nov 28 that it has terminated Perses’ membership.
This means Singapore’s athletes will be barred from competing at the world and Asian championships, major Games and tournaments sanctioned by Istaf and its Asian counterpart.
Shanti Pereira collects $315,000 at MAP Awards for successful Asian and SEA Games campaigns
Other big winners include sailors Ryan Lo, Maximilian Maeder as well as wushu exponent Jowen Lim.
Another Japanese may replace Lions coach Nishigaya in S’pore football’s hot seat
Sources have revealed that members from the FAS executive council have spoken to several candidates.
Singapore Sepak Takraw Federation in turmoil as world body terminates its membership
Sporting Life: The game is Tiger Woods’ addiction and he is ours
The American’s body at 47 is like a beaten-up, dented race car, but his will a thing of beauty, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Soh Rui Yong wins his fourth national title at StanChart Singapore Marathon
His last victory was in 2019 and his last participation in a marathon was in Valencia in 2021.
Maximilian Maeder crowned KiteFoil World Series overall champion
The Singapore teen won all three legs of the competition in Austria, Italy and China.
Singapore beat Australia 4-2 in Women’s World Floorball Championship
They have secured a top-two finish in Group C and a spot in the play-offs for the quarter-finals.
Singapore rugby player Liyana Ong set for Irish adventure
S’pore swimmer Letitia Sim shatters second national mark in two days
She also qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics, joining Jonathan Tan as the country’s two representatives so far.
S’pore women’s masters hockey team clinch gold at Asian Continental Cup
The squad comprising locals and expatriates aged 40 and above was formed only in June 2023.
How the pandemic turned 3 Taiwanese brothers and pool champions into YouTube stars
Ko Ping-yi and Ping-chung have won world titles while Ping-han is an Asian junior champion.
