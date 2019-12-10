Shanti Pereira

TRACK ATHLETE, 23

Q What's on your pre-race Spotify list?

A I usually listen to rap before my race, like Kanye West and Drake.

Q What are you watching on Netflix?

A I just finished Money Heist and I kinda like to watch shows like in the background so when I do that, it's Friends or How I Met Your Mother.

Q What's your theme song?

A Glamorous by Fergie.

Q Your signature phrase.

A Oh my gosh, you're so annoying.

Q Which athlete do you want to be for a day?

A I'll be (Jamaican sprinter) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, just because as an athlete she's amazing and I want to try on her different wigs when she's racing.