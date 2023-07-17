Shanti eyes improvement after historic Asian double gold | Alcaraz passes test with win over Djokovic

Dear ST reader,
A day after completing a historic sprint double, Asia’s fastest woman Shanti Pereira believes she can still improve as there are “tons” that she can work on.
History was also made at the All England Club where Carlos Alcaraz won his first Wimbledon title by beating Novak Djokovic. My colleague Rohit Brijnath says it felt like a test where the young Spaniard found an answer to the 23-time Grand Slam champion.
Meanwhile, the impasse over TV rights deals for the Women's World Cup, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, showed that more needs to be done before women’s football can truly flourish, says our columnist John Brewin.
There are tons I can improve on, says Shanti Pereira after historic sprint double at Asian meet
The sprint queen cited technical parts of the race and maintaining her form under fatigue as things that she can work on.
Serb sets epic Wimbledon Test, but Spaniard finds the answers
Joseph Schooling to take part in Professional Triathletes Organisation Asian Open at Marina Bay
The 2016 Olympic champion will participate in the 2km swim segment of the triathlon, which also comprises an 80km bike race and 18km run.
Singaporean coach masterminds two unbeaten seasons with Young Elephants in Lao League 1
Under Satyasagara, who previously coached in Singapore, the Laotian team have won back-to-back domestic championships.
Singapore’s FIFAe Nations Cup players proud of historic feat after reaching round of 16
They beat Brazil in a must-win game to qualify for the knockout stage, where Argentina proved too strong.
Albirex Niigata stage late comeback to sink Lion City Sailors
The White Swans lost veteran goalkeeper Hassan Sunny to concussion and conceded first but came back to win 3-1.
Women’s football is in pioneer mode, with many imbalances still to conquer
In England, the figure for joint offer for terrestrial coverage of the Women’s World Cup was $15.6 million, about 8 per cent of what was paid for the men’s edition in 2022, noted our columnist John Brewin.
Bowler Ning Tay wins S’pore’s first girls’ Masters gold at Asian Youth C’ships since 1985
The Singapore team racked up two golds, one silver and four bronzes at the biennial tournament in Bangkok.
Double delight for Singapore as tchoukball teams win two golds at world youth c’ships
The U-15 boys upset Chinese Taipei in the final, while the U-18 girls retained their title against Macau.
Singaporean teenagers win pairs gold at the inaugural World Boccia Youth Championships
