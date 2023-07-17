Shanti eyes improvement after historic Asian double gold | Alcaraz passes test with win over Djokovic

Dear ST reader,

A day after completing a historic sprint double, Asia’s fastest woman Shanti Pereira believes she can still improve as there are “tons” that she can work on.

History was also made at the All England Club where Carlos Alcaraz won his first Wimbledon title by beating Novak Djokovic. My colleague Rohit Brijnath says it felt like a test where the young Spaniard found an answer to the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Meanwhile, the impasse over TV rights deals for the Women's World Cup, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, showed that more needs to be done before women’s football can truly flourish, says our columnist John Brewin.

