ST Full-time Report: Shannon Tan’s golf career off to fine start | S’pore teen heads for Serbia to chase water polo dream

In Shannon Tan’s first tournament as a professional golfer, the 19-year-old Singaporean finished second and earned A$25,000 in prize money at the Webex Players Series’ Murray River event in Australia.

Next, Yeo Jia Min achieved a breakthrough by reaching the last four of badminton’s India Open. She fell 21-13, 21-18 to Chinese Taipei’s world No. 3 Tai Tzu-ying in the semi-final but will take plenty of confidence from her showing in New Delhi.

Finally, Singapore’s top two women’s football teams Albirex Niigata and Lion City Sailors have hired rookie head coaches for the 2024 season.

Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan gets pro career off to bright start with runner-up finish

The 19-year-old carded a 19-under 265 total at the Webex Players’ Series Murray River, just two strokes behind champion Kazuma Kobori.

Sentosa among potential venues for 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore

High diving could take place at the resort island, with plans also afoot to hold swimming events at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Open-Minded: Players produce works of art on a rainy Sunday in Melbourne

The second week at a Slam is precious as talent starts to thin out slowly, writes Rohit Brijnath.

Singapore water polo player Chow Yong Jun, 14, lands two-year stint with Serbian club

The teenager will be joining Serbian water polo team Valis Valjevo for two years.

Short track speed skater Ryo Ong, 17, finds self-belief in unfamiliar environment at Winter Youth Olympics

He is the first Singaporean to make it to the semi-finals of a short track speed skating event at the Winter Youth Olympics.

Yeo Jia Min’s India Open run halted in semi-finals by world No. 3 Tai Tzu-ying

“I’m now very excited when I’m going to play any top player,” said Yeo, who had started her 2023 season with five straight losses.

No experience? No problem, as Singapore’s top two women’s football teams hire rookie head coaches

Albirex Niigata and Lion City Sailors will have new faces in their dugouts for the 2024 season.

On The Ball: Jim Ratcliffe in charm offensive, but changes will take time amid tighter FFP scrutiny

Tighter football regulations have resulted in the slowdown of the January transfer market, writes John Brewin.

Singapore’s kayakers out to secure Paris Olympics berth after encouraging spell

Stephenie Chen, who missed out on a Tokyo Olympic spot by less than a second twice, is determined to banish those demons.

Ajit Singh Gill, Singapore’s oldest Olympian, dies at 95

The avid sportsman also excelled in cricket, golf and athletics.

