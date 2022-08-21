Shanghai Star set to shine

It is best to ignore Shanghai Star's last-start failure when finishing eighth as the $19 favourite.

He had plenty of excuses for the defeat and should make amends in Race 5 this afternoon (2pm).

Firstly, he was checked approaching the 950m mark.

Then, at the 100m post, he was again hampered, this time severely.

But he finished only six lengths behind. The winner was his stablemate, Flak Jacket.

Later, it was also found that he had a cut on his near-fore.

So, to finish only half a dozen lengths from the winner despite so many negatives was a top effort.

There are good reasons to like him a lot today, so much so that he appears to be the best bet in the card of 11 at Kranji.

Firstly, the step-up from the Polytrack 1,000m to 1,200m on turf will suit the Shane Baertschiger-trained five-year-old New Zealand-bred, who always made up ground only late in his races.

Secondly, he is meeting a weak Class 5 bunch with a much lighter weight.

He carried 58kg in his last start in Class 5 and will now shoulder only 52.5kg (both after jockey Shafrizal Saleh's 1kg claim).

The 5.5kg drop is a very significant booster to his chances.

This will be his lightest load in eight Kranji starts.

Thirdly, his final gallop on Wednesday morning with his race-rider aboard was impressive.

It is time he breaks the duck.

Before his last start, Shanghai Star also competed in two Poly 1,000m events, as the $21 and $9 favourite.

And, he ran well on both occasions, coming from behind to finish third (in Class 5 on June 11) and second (in Open Maiden on July 2).

He shouldered 58kg and 56.5kg respectively.

At his first run back from a 101/2-month spell on May 21, the bay gelding showed his hidden potential with his eye-catching third in a strong Novice event over the 1,200m on turf.

The winner was the promising Silent Is Gold, who clocked a swift 1min 8.77sec.

Shanghai Star, who finished just about three lengths behind, clocked 1:09.26 with 54kg.

For a horse who registered sub-1min 10sec to face a Maiden field like today's, it will take a horse of a higher class to beat him.

Another sound proposition is the Michael Clements-trained Harry Dream in Race 4, the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 event over the Poly 1,000m.

A three-time winner from 10 starts, the five-year-old mare is back in form, as evidenced by her two nice thirds in her trials.

In one of them, she finished behind Gold Ten Sixty-One and Lord Justice, who both franked the form by winning their respective races.