Shanghai marathon latest race to be axed

SHANGHAI • This year's Shanghai Marathon has been indefinitely postponed, the organisers said yesterday, citing a resurgence of the coronavirus that also forced the suspensions of the Beijing and Wuhan marathons.

China is battling a fresh Delta variant-driven outbreak that has spread across the country and sparked tough new measures, in line with the country's zero-tolerance strategy, to stamp out the virus before the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

"Today, we've chosen to be cautious. We've chosen the health and safety of runners and citizens. Please understand that we have made preparations for the race just like all the runners. We hope to get your understanding," the organisers of the Nov 28 race said via social media.

A new date will be announced.

The announcement did not say how many runners were due to compete, but it was reported that 18,000 runners had signed up for the race. Around 9,000 took part in last year's event.

Those who had registered for the marathon and are unable to compete at a later, but as yet undecided date, will be able to apply for a refund or register for next year's race.

The organisers of the Beijing and Wuhan marathons both announced last month that those races were also postponed due to the outbreak.

Although China's case numbers and death toll remain relatively low at 97,900 and 4,636 respectively - it reported 54 new infections yesterday - China has a hardline stance towards Covid-19 and the government is especially concerned over any impact on the Feb 4-20 Winter Olympics.

Beijing is set to be the first city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Games, w.

The authorities have implemented mass testing, targeted lockdowns, and have suspended some cross-provincial tour groups and closed tourist sites.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE