Shang Chi looks set to tackle the mile

Ignore that last start which saw Shang Chi plod home seventh in that race won by Paletas. Put it down to an "off day".

Because that just might have been it.

Until then, Shang Chi has been, what people in the industry like to call, "a good horse to have in the yard".

After all, from just six starts, the five-year-old has twice brought home the bacon. On two other occasions, he finished third.

So, that last-start blemish should not smear his reputation.

Shang Chi will be shooting for his third win on Sunday.

In preparation, he was out on the training track yesterday morning when he turned in an inspiring gallop over the 600m.

Paced by stablemate Just Because, he ran out the trip in 37.7sec. His trainer, Shane Baertschiger, would have been mighty pleased.

Then again, in this sport, nothing comes easy and Baertschiger will know that his charge will have to fight for honours in Race 6.

He meets a mean rival in Gold Kingdom, who is distance-suited. Then, among others, there is Lim's Puncak Jaya.

For Shang Chi, it will be his first attempt over the mile. But, if the race is run to suit, it should not pose a problem.

After all, when winning over the sprint in April, Shang Chi came home nicely from a spot off midfield to beat City Gate.

Following that, he again ran on to take third behind No More Delay over the 1,200m.

If he is to realise the potential we believe he possesses, he should see out the extra 400m.

Distance-wise, there should be no issues with Gold Ten Sixty-One, Typhoon and Dream Alliance.

Gold Ten Sixty-One goes over 1,200m in Race 11. Typhoon races over the 1,100m in Race 2 and Dream Alliance will see action over 1,100m in the eighth.

The glue which holds them together is their trainer, Tim Fitzsimmons.

He is, right now, the leading light in the training ranks at Kranji and his runners are firing left, right and centre.

By his lofty standards, Fitzsimmons has a small outfit of just seven runners but it is a power-packed team from which there could be some winners.

All three horses mentioned worked well yesterday morning.

Gold Ten Sixty-One had Vlad Duric in the saddle when running the 600m in 40.8sec.

Typhoon clocked 40.4sec while Dream Alliance was not extended to run the trip in 41.5sec.

Having his first Kranji outing, Dream Alliance has shown good action at the trials where he was a winner just a week ago.

That day, he beat Aftermath by almost two lengths, clocking 60.90sec for the 1,000m. He should be up to the task.

Typhoon is also making his debut on Sunday. His showings at his two trials were not headline stuff but, in these Restricted Maiden events, anything can happen.

Then there is Gold Ten Sixty-One. A handsome grey, he could be a horse going places.

A winner on debut last August, he has since then faced up to the big boys - and not blinked.

After picking up his second win in May, he ran third to stablemate Golden Monkey in the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint ( 1,200m).

Just last month, he brought home a nice cheque when fourth to that same Kranji sensation in the Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m).

He won a trial just last week and, coupled with yesterday's hit-out, he should be ripe and ready to lead them home in the last race.

Yesterday's gallops by Sunday's runners

RACE 1

Endless ★ (I. Saifudin) 38.8. Gold Zest 40.9. Bright Era ★ 40.1.

RACE 2

Typhoon ★ 40.4.

RACE 3

AJ Golden Sixty-One 39.8.

RACE 4

Watery (M. Kellady) 37.7. Kinabalu Prince 40.2.

RACE 5

Galaxy Star ★ (Kellady) 39.4.

RACE 6

Shang Chi ★ (Kellady) 37.7. Gold Kingdom ★ canter/39.9.

RACE 7

Anyway ★ (Saifudin) 39.8. Voluntad ★ 44.1.

RACE 8

Lord Justice ★ 38.3. Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 39.8. Sing Our Song 41.6. Atlas 44.2. Dream Alliance ★ 41.5

RACE 9

Seven Stars (Saifudin) 39.2. David's Sling ★ (C.C. Wong) 40.2.

RACE 11

Gold Ten Sixty-One ★ (V. Duric) 40.8. Just Because ★ 37.7.