Shakib 'never in a rush'

LONDON • Shakib Al Hasan has admitted that his match-winning unbeaten 124 in Bangladesh's World Cup victory over the West Indies on Monday ranked as one of the best moments of his career.

The all-rounder's majestic display paved the way for his country to record the second-highest run chase in the tournament's history as they reached 322-3 at Taunton.

Hitting 16 fours in his unbeaten 99-ball innings, he was well-supported by Liton Das, who scored 94 from 69 balls in his first World Cup appearance.

The pair's unbroken stand of 189 was the second highest for the fourth wicket in World Cup history.

It was a memorable day for Shakib, who rated both his performance and his team's as "one of the best".

"Obviously, because the way we chased that run, the way I paced the innings, I was never in a rush," he told reporters.

"I didn't have to play too many shots from a good ball.

"I had to be patient. And I was patient enough to put the bad ball away. Every time, I did that quite well and it's one of the key things in my batting in this chase."

Only Ireland's 329-7 against England in 2011 stands as a bigger World Cup run chase.

But he insisted Bangladesh never doubted they could overhaul the West Indies' total of 321-8. In the end, they succeeded with 8.3 overs to spare thanks to Shakib and Das.

"At the end of the first innings in the dressing room, no one felt that this was tough. Everyone was comfortable and was chilling (out)," he said. "It gave a lot of confidence in the dressing room and belief that we could chase that run.

"Once we started batting, the way the openers started their innings, everyone in the dressing room felt good and comfortable and relaxed.

"That helped us a lot. So at no point of time we had to panic."

Shakib has now scored two centuries in this World Cup after hitting 121 against England.

In the course of the West Indies match, he became just the second player to score 6,000 career one-day international runs and his ninth ODI century for the Tigers.

His heroics have also kept Bangladesh in with a chance of making the semi-finals and Shakib is hopeful there will be more golden moments to come.

His captain Mashrafe Mortaza also feels that with Shakib having "made it in this World Cup now", the team now have "a chance to go through" to the knockout phase.

He said: "In every match, he's doing something that's exceptional and let's hope it continues."

Bangladesh are fifth on five points ahead of their clash with world champions Australia tomorrow.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

