Shafrizal vows to fight on

There was no joy for the Singapore Turf Club's apprentice jockey Shafrizal Saleh at his first day of competition at Elwick Racecourse in Hobart, Tasmania earlier in the week, but the Malaysian lad still came away with plenty of positives.

Trainer Michael Clements' apprentice jockey is representing the STC at the National Apprentice Race Series (NARS).

Previously restricted to only Australian apprentice jockeys, this is the first time that the annual contest has been thrown open to overseas participants.

Shafrizal rode 100-1 longshot Gee Gee Ali in the first heat, a Maiden/ Class 1 race over 1,600m, finishing 14th in a 16-horse field.

Shafrizal, who had STC apprentice and claiming rider coach Matthew Pumpa railside at Hobart, said his mount - a three-year-old American filly - was still very green.

"It was her first time racing over the 1,600m," he said.

"The trainer (Leon, Dean and Trent Wells) told me to give her the chance to settle where she is happy," said the Penang-born Shafrizal, who finished runner-up to Simon Kok Wei Hoong in the Singapore apprentice championship last year.

"She was midfield three off the fence with cover, but she was very green. She was on and off the bit all the time.

"In the straight, there was no response already. But it was still a good experience riding at my first overseas track."

With Shafrizal not drawing the best ride in that first heat, Pumpa was not expecting a miracle first-up, but he still had nothing but ticks jotted down in his notebook after the race.

"Shafrizal had every chance, and the trainer was very happy with his ride, even though he didn't run a place," said the former Victorian jockey.

A winner of 71 races (43 in Malaysia and 28 in Singapore) all-up, Shafrizal is raring to go.

The next heat is at Ascot, Western Australia on March 11, followed by Doomben, Queensland on March 18, Sandown, Victoria on March 25, and finally Murray Bridge, South Australia on April 1.