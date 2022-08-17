Shafiq withdraws his appeal

Jockey Rizuan Shafiq has withdrawn his appeal against the one-year disqualification imposed by the Singapore Turf Club stewards over his handling of Flak Jacket in Race 9 on June 22.

The Shane Baertschiger-trained galloper had stood flat-footed and came from last to finish third behind Magnifique in a Polytrack 1,100m event.

Shafiq was also fined $20,000.

The stewards had charged him with failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures throughout the race to ensure that his horse was given full opportunity of winning or obtaining the best possible placing.

The particulars of the charge were that he failed "to place his mount under any significant pressure in the straight when it was reasonable and permissible for him to do so".

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account the serious nature of the charge, his record, guilty plea and precedent penalties.

Shafiq then appealed but his application for a stay of sentence was denied. His ban is until June 26 next year.