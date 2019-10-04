Sexton key to Irish hopes

KOBE • It is starting to feel like there are two Irish sides in this Rugby World Cup, the one with Johnny Sexton, and the one without. There is no doubt which is the better.

After last year's World Player of the Year missed Ireland's shock 19-12 Pool A defeat by hosts Japan with a thigh injury, he played a brilliant first 40 minutes against Russia yesterday, before coach Joe Schmidt wrapped him up in cotton wool.

The Irish still won 35-0 at the Kobe Misaki Stadium, which should have been reassuring but, at the end of it all, they had plenty to worry about.

"We're delighted to get back on the horse after last week and the bonus point was exactly what we're looking for," said Sexton.

"Russia are very well-organised and they made it tough for us at times. The conditions were very difficult and the ball was very slippery. So pleased to get the five points but still lots to work on."

Ireland, who came into the quadrennial Cup as the world's top-ranked team but have since dropped to No. 4, have much room for improvement.

Sexton, captaining Ireland for the first time, held the team together.

It was not just the two assists the fly-half made - one with an inside pass to Rob Kearney, the other a grubber for Peter O'Mahony - it was the two he nearly did.

One was a free kick he whistled across the field to Keith Earls, who spilled the catch in a clash.

The other was a flat pass that flew over the heads of two men to Andrew Conway rushing up the wing. The referee called that one back because of a forward pass in the run-up.

If Sexton, 34, was sharp, a few of his teammates were pretty loose and scrappy. They made a lot of mistakes, more than they will get away with against a better side.

There were slips, misses, and fumbles. At one point Kearney, Conway and Garry Ringrose let a high ball bounce between the three of them in their 22, which Russia's winger Denis Simplikevich almost gathered on his way through.

Once, the pack almost blew an attacking scrum when the ball shot out the back like a pip from a squished lemon, and scrum-half Luke McGrath had to scramble back to gather it.

Despite Rhys Ruddock, Conway and Ringrose also scoring, Ireland's display was not akin to their 62-12 thrashing of Russia at the 2011 edition or champions New Zealand's 63-0 rout of Canada on Wednesday.

Instead, this performance suggested Ireland, who could face either the All Blacks or South Africa in the quarter-finals should they beat Samoa in their last Pool A game on Oct 12, are far from capturing a maiden world title.

Being held scoreless was tough on Russia, who again posed problems as they had done in the 30-10 and 34-9 losses to Japan and Samoa respectively.

"I'm just so proud of our players," said Russia coach Lyn Jones. "We were organised. Unfortunately we didn't score any points but Russia's players gave everything they had and they were shattered."

In yesterday's other match, Fiji secured a 45-10 bonus-point Pool D win against Georgia, running in seven tries in Higashiosaka.

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

