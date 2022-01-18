Set To Go should live up to his name in Race 1

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) SET TO GO was run out of it late when backed on debut. He will come on and rates as the one to beat.

(8) EMIRATE GINA finished ahead of (7) VASILIKOS when they met on debut. Both were not disgraced in their subsequent races.

Watch newcomer (1) MAGIC TATTOO.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

The sparingly raced (1) TANZANITE QUEEN is giving weight all round. But that should not stop her and she will be hard to peg back.

(3) PERMESSO AVANTI was not disgraced in her post-debut after a rest. The extra distance should suit. She should hold stable companion (5) ABBACADABRA.

(6) REMEMBER WHEN, who finished fourth just last Saturday, is also capable.

(4) WOKONDA needed her last outing and will come on.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

There is no strong form among those that have raced and (9) ROSE VELVET could prove best. The two-year-old filly has run twice for a debut fifth and then a fourth.

Watch the betting on newcomers, especially (3) DAME TWINING, (2) COUNTESS DANZA and (6) NATIONAL STAR.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

Despite being bred for a lot further, (2) LULU'S BOY was not disgraced in his post-maiden race when fourth. With blinkers on, he could sharpen up.

(13) SILLY FELLA found the 1,600m trip too far last time. Look for a better effort with the step-back in trip.

(11) ALLEZ LES BLEU just holds (10) SAMOA on their recent meeting.

(1) LIFE GOES ON and (8) FEATHER THE NEST are two more to consider from a string looking for a piece of the pie.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) ZIMBABA has improved after a rest and should be at peak fitness. She could double up over 1,600m.

Stable companions (5) SISTER LIGHT and (6) IMBEWU are more than capable. They are looking for the tierce money.

(2) FOLLOW ME is no slouch. If ready after a rest, the filly could give them a fight.

(4) JULIET TANGO and (3) PATON'S TEARS could make the quartet money.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Over a distance arguably too short, (3) SET THE STANDARD came out fresh and gave a strong field a fright. If this is not coming too soon, he could go in.

(7) LITIGATION is holding form and should make his presence felt, but stablemate (6) EARL will not take it lying down.

(9) DUKE OF SUSSEX and (8) WAQAAS should finish close together on their recent meeting.

(5) OYSTER KING can get into the mix on his best form.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(7) ETERNITY RING, with two wins and two seconds in her last four starts, is a top contender.

(1) BOLD FORTUNE is on a roll and is looking to make it four wins in succession.

With a 4kg allowance, (10) OPERA GLASS is receiving chunks of weight all round. Respect.

(8) LA LUVIA and (5) SARAGON are capable of better.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(4) NAVAL GUARD won on debut as a gelding after a rest. He could follow up.

(10) GRINDELWALD is finding form. The extra distance should be within his reach.

(5) DARK TRAVEL is holding form and could turn it around with (12) SPEECHMAKER and (13) KAPAMA.

(1) TIMBAVATI RIVER is running well and could get into the action.