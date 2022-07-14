Service over for stars

Former world No. 1s Tai Tzu-ying, Ratchanok Intanon and Kidambi Srikanth made first-round exits in the Singapore Open yesterday, while the Republic's world champion Loh Kean Yew breezed into the last 16.

Women's singles top seed Tai withdrew from the tournament after picking up a hamstring injury in her 21-17, 21-16 win over Chinese Taipei compatriot Pai Yu-po in the morning.

The world No. 2's departure comes after a hectic two months in which she won the Thailand Open and Indonesia Open and reached the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open and Malaysia Masters.

Thailand's world No. 8 Ratchanok, who had also played in all four tournaments as well as the Indonesia Masters, retired with an ankle injury while leading 11-9 in the first set of her match with Sung Shuo-yun of Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, Indian men's singles player Srikanth lost 21-17, 15-21, 21-18 to compatriot Mithun Manjunath in an hour.

"It was a pretty close one," Srikanth, now world No. 11, said of his loss to 77th-ranked Manjunath.

"The conditions were very tricky to manage, and I think he played really well near the end.

"In such tricky conditions, it's just about how well you play in the last few points and that really decides the outcome."

The 29-year-old was referring to the draught inside the venue, which affected the trajectory and speed of the shuttlecock.

He was unhappy with his form - he also exited last month's Indonesia Open in the first round - but hoped to bounce back during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in two weeks' time.

Manjunath was thrilled to have toppled a player he idolised.

"Beating him is a very proud moment for me. I didn't have anything to lose, so I just played freely, gave my 100 per cent and made sure I had no regrets when I left the court," said the 24-year-old, who will meet Vietnam-born Irishman Nhat Nguyen, 22, in today's last 16.

Meanwhile, world No. 9 Loh made short work of Brice Leverdez, beating the 41st-ranked Frenchman 21-10, 21-11 in just 31 minutes.

The crowd inside the Indoor Stadium had swelled by the time the 25-year-old Loh took to the court.

Many fans whipped out their mobile phones to snap pictures or take short videos of the star, who was competing on home soil for the first time since 2019.

"I'm happy to win and definitely very happy to see so many supporters here in the Indoor Stadium, and I'm very thankful of their support," said Loh.

He will face Tommy Sugiarto in the round of 16 today, after the Indonesian beat Singaporean Jason Teh 21-12, 21-15 in 37 minutes.

Said Loh: "Tommy is a very experienced player and so it definitely won't be easy, so I'll have to go and prepare and focus on coming up with a game plan to play him."

Among the other Singaporeans in action yesterday, Yeo Jia Min enjoyed a straightforward 21-12, 21-9 win over Poland's Jordan Hart.

The world No. 18 will play Thailand's 10th-ranked Pornpawee Chochuwong in the women's singles last 16 today.