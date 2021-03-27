Serious Liaison can double up

RACE 1 (1,400M)

10 One Step Ahead has steadily improved. He gets his chance to break through. 8 Great Harvest, a winner three starts ago, has drawn well and gets his opportunity. 12 Blazing Partners slots in light. He is consistent. Warrants respect. 4 Winwin Thirtythree is a winner already this term. The booking of Joao Moreira bears close watching.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

5 Donc Je Suis narrowly missed last start over 1,800m. The 2,000m suits and the booking of Zac Purton warrants respect. 4 Play Wise has gone close all season with four consecutive runner-up efforts. It is only a matter of time before he wins again. 2 Ezra mixes his form. But, on his day, he has a bit of class about him. 9 Perfect To Play looks ready to relish the added distance.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

5 Winner Method is looking to remain unbeaten with his third consecutive win. He is on the up. 2 Metro Warrior gets a handy 7lb (3.18kg) claim from apprentice Jerry Chau. He can be competitive. 6 Flying High looks forward enough to be competitive first-up. 3 Brilliant Fortune ran a cracker on debut to snatch second. He is open to further improvement.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

1 Speed Fay Fay is racing well. He gets his chance to go back to back with a good draw. 6 Copartner Ambition has also drawn well and can go one better. 3 Cheerful Days has a stack of ability. It would not surprise to see him score under Moreira. 5 Super Ten will roll forward and gets every chance.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

4 Beauty Fit is a high-profile Australian import who arrives unbeaten. He looks set to make an immediate impact on his latest trial. 3 Uncle Steve is relishing this grade. He is capable of making an impact from Gate 2. 6 Let's Do It is showing a great deal of improvement. Drawn well, he is worth considering. 13 Golden Link slots in light and should get his opportunity.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 Dragon Fortune was an impressive winner last start. He can go back to back with a nice draw. 3 Pegasus Glory is a leading player if he manages to recapture his good form. 1 Diamond Brilliant gets the services of Purton. He will roll forward and has every chance. 2 Family Folks is lightly raced but has ability. He is a chance. RACE 7 (1,400M) 10 Mission Smart missed narrowly twice this term. With Moreira up, he is the one to beat. 11 City Legend finally won on his 32nd try. He is worth keeping safe now that he has broken the jinx. 2 Zone D won stylishly last start. He comes from the right yard and is capable of winning again. 9 Green Envy has drawn well. He is consistent.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

6 Serious Liaison won well last start. He looks capable of going back to back with Vincent Ho up. 7 Authentic Champ is consistent. If he can overcome the wide gate, he is in with an opportunity. 10 Looking Great is on the up. Warrants respect with Moreira atop. 8 Angel Of My Eyes is next best.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

1 All In Mind makes a welcome return to Class 3. He was a winner in this grade previously. 5 Chancheng Prince is looking for back-to-back wins. 9 Loyal Baby is open to further improvement off the back of a solid seventh last start. 13 President's Choice is next best with no weight to carry.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

5 Seattle Choice has a stack of ability. He returns first-up off the back of two consecutive wins last term. 3 Lucky Patch is a talented youngster who can make his presence felt. 2 California Rad is consistent. He knows how to win as a three-time winner this season. 4 Ping Hai Bravo can finish in the money.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club