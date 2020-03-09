Serie A to discuss call to suspend league

ROME • Italian football was yesterday plunged into a state of chaos and confusion when the kick-off to a Serie A match between Parma and Spal faced a last-minute delay following a call from the country's Sport Minister to suspend Serie A owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The league game at the Stadio Ennio Tardini was the first to be played behind closed doors since the Italian government ordered all games to be played in empty stadiums until April 3 in a bid to control the spread of the disease, known as Covid-19 and originated in December from Wuhan, China.

Italy has been the hardest-hit country in Europe, with 5,883 cases and 233 deaths as of yesterday.

The minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, asked the national football association (FIGC) to stop all Serie A matches after his government ordered a lockdown of large parts of the country's north, backing a plea for suspension made by the head of the players' union, Damiano Tommasi, on Saturday.

Spadafora posted on his Facebook account that players, fans and referees should not be put at risk at a time when authorities were asking citizens to make "huge sacrifices" to battle the outbreak.

The comments caused confusion in Parma, where the players were in the tunnel ready to start the match. The players were then called back into the dressing room by the referees as they awaited a decision on whether the game would go ahead or not.

After a delay of 35 minutes, it was announced that the match would go ahead, with Spal winning 1-0 courtesy of a penalty from Andrea Petagna.

FIGC has, however, called for an extraordinary meeting tomorrow following Spadafora's comments.

The restrictions imposed by authorities are also likely to affect the second leg of the Uefa Champions League last-16 tie between Juventus and Lyon at the Allianz Stadium tomorrow, with the game - which the Italians are trailing 1-0 - set to be played behind closed doors.

In Asia, the Asian Football Confederation yesterday put its Champions League West Asian zone on hold, with the quarter-finals moved to September to accommodate the extended group phase.

Separately, tennis' ATP and WTA Tour have announced measures to combat the spread of the disease, with Indian Wells starting today.

Under the new rules, players and mascots will not hold hands when they walk on court, while the ball boys and girls will have to wear gloves, and are prohibited from handling towels and drinks.

Players have also been instructed not to give away towels, headbands, shirts and sweatbands as souvenirs and the signing of any items will no longer be allowed.

