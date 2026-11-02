Sepang MotoGP records highest ticket sales since pandemic

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52,000 of the 56,000 tickets made available for the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Nov 1 at Sepang were sold.

SEPANG – The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) recorded sales of more than 52,000 tickets for the 2026 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP), its highest figure since the Covid-19 pandemic, with total spectator attendance reaching about 196,000.

SIC chief executive Azhan Shafriman Hanif said 52,000 of the 56,000 tickets made available were sold, reflecting strong public interest in the prestigious race.

He said the total attendance also came close to the organiser’s target of 200,000 spectators.

“Compared with previous years since Covid-19, this is the highest ticket sales figure we have ever achieved,” he told reporters after the Nov 1 MotoGP race at SIC.

“We came close to our target of 200,000 spectators and, inshallah, we will aim to achieve that next year.”

On the illegal sale of Premier Suite passes on the black market, Azhan said police had detained two suspects.

He said the passes were believed to have been produced internally but sold on the black market without barcodes.

“So far, two suspects have been detained. They remain in remand, and investigations are ongoing, so I cannot comment further. This should not have happened within our system, and we will tighten security measures moving forward,” he said.

Azhan said SIC detected the operation through internal information before working with its security team and the police to take action against those involved.

He said the incident served as a lesson for SIC to improve its pass management and security systems to prevent a recurrence.

The issue went viral on social media on Oct 31 following claims that fake Premier Suite passes for the Malaysian MotoGP were being sold for RM250 (S$79) at the circuit entrance, with several posts exposing the alleged scam. BERNAMA