Seow will miss three meetings

Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow has been suspended for two Singapore race days for careless riding on Auspicious Day in Saturday's Race 4.

The suspension will be served consecutively following the completion of her earlier one-day suspension.

It was established that, near the 300m mark, she permitted her mount to shift in, when not clear of other runners.

This resulted in Gingerman, Global Spirit, Burgundy Lad and My Boss being crowded. My Boss also had to be checked.

Seow was suspended for two Singapore race days from June 12 to 26. Her earlier suspension covers this Saturday's meeting.

She was advised of her right of appeal.