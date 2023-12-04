Sensational Hope seals West Indies win against England

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second One Day International - South Africa v West Indies - Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa - March 18, 2023 West Indies' Shai Hope in action REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
35 sec ago

A magnificent century by Shai Hope powered West Indies to a thrilling four-wicket victory over England in the first of three one day internationals at North Sound on Sunday.

Set 326 for victory, Hope anchored the West Indies reply and then produced some savage hitting to guide his team home with seven balls remaining, finishing on 109 not out.

Hope smashed three sixes off the penultimate over off the hapless Sam Curran to reach three figures and seal victory.

It was West Indies' highest-ever ODI run chase against England, surpassing the 286 they managed at Lord's in 2004. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top