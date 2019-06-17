Semenya's legal team hits back at Moroccan Athletics

RABAT • The Moroccan Athletics Federation made it "impossible" for Caster Semenya to compete at the Rabat Diamond League meeting because of the lateness of a re-invitation, the South African athlete's legal team claimed on Saturday night.

Insisting that the double Olympic 800m champion never declined an invitation to run the 800m event in yesterday's race in Rabat, her legal representatives also said she was told only last Friday that she had been invited back after an initial invitation was revoked.

"On June 14, the federation changed course once again and told Caster's agent that Caster was re-invited to run on June 16," they said in a statement.

"At that time, the only flights to Rabat would have involved 20 hours of travel, which meant that competing in the event was not rationally possible for Caster.

"Caster rejects any suggestion that she declined a proper invitation to run in Rabat.

"To the contrary, her inability to run in Rabat is solely due to the Moroccan federation's sudden and unjustified withdrawal of its initial invitation that Caster had gladly accepted."

The 28-year-old became the centre of a heated international debate after a controversial ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last month.

0.4-1.6

Race distance in km athletes with XY chromosomes and differences in sexual development like Caster Semenya are allowed to participate in if they take medication.

The CAS said that the sport's ruling body, the IAAF, should make rules for XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs), such as Semenya, competing in events ranging from 400 metres to a mile (1.6km).

The verdict was highly controversial, with many high-profile current and former athletes lining up on both sides of the debate.

The Swiss Federal Tribunal later ordered the IAAF to immediately suspend implementation of the rules on Semenya, allowing her to compete without restriction while she appealed against the decision.

Semenya said on Thursday she had been denied entry to take part in the event in apparent violation of the tribunal's decision, adding that the federation's athlete liaison, Alain Blondel, had told her agent on Tuesday that its president "did not want Caster to run".

The IAAF has said it has no say in who competes in Diamond League events such as the one in Rabat.

