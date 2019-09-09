Semenya turns to football and could quit athletics

JOHANNESBURG • For a decade, Caster Semenya kept running as track and field officials scrutinised her body, questioned her integrity, pushed her to take hormone-suppressing medication and even told her she was not female.

But the Olympic champion may finally have had enough.

The South African last Friday gave the strongest hint yet that she is done with top-level athletics competition.

And done, also, with the legal battles she has been fighting against the IAAF, athletics' governing body, for almost her entire career.

The 28-year-old Semenya revealed she had signed to play for the JVW club, a Johannesburg-based football outfit, next year and will seemingly be focusing on a new career in that sport instead of next year's Tokyo Olympics, where she has a chance to win a third successive gold medal in the 800m.

A "new journey" and a "second chapter" is how she described it on her Twitter account.

If Semenya is indeed retiring from running - there has been no official announcement from her - it will end a saga that has troubled women's athletics ever since she arrived as an unknown at the 2009 world championships, before romping to the gold medal.

It is a dilemma so difficult that the sport may never completely resolve the issue.

Semenya was born with the typical male XY chromosome pattern but also female characteristics.

She was legally recognised as female at birth and has identified as female her entire life.

But her condition also means she has a testosterone level in the typical male range and that, according to disputed research from the IAAF, gives her an unfair athletic advantage over other female runners.

The organisation decided that Semenya in her natural form should not be allowed to compete in certain events in women's athletics, including her pet 800m event, where she has won two Olympic golds and three world titles. Instead, she should take drugs to change her biology if she wants to run.

"Hell no," was her reply when asked at the start of this season if she would relent. Few realise that her answer was well-informed and not just a knee-jerk reply.

She knows all too well what the process entails. At the start of her career, Semenya did agree to take drugs to lower her testosterone.

For five years until 2015, she swallowed oral contraceptives every day for no other purpose than to be allowed to run in international track events.

While she maintained her dignity on the track and never complained about her treatment in public, her private experiences were tumultuous.

It was only through redacted court documents released this year that the world was given a glimpse at them. She described how the medication caused a myriad of unwanted side effects like weight gain, fevers, a constant feeling of nausea and abdominal pain.

A South African team doctor told how Semenya was left "visibly depressed" because of it. No wonder she does not want to go through that again, even if it means no more world meets and no more Olympics.

ASSOCIATED PRESS