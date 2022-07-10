Semenya entered for 5k at world c'ships

EUGENE (Oregon) • Two-time Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya is in line to make her first appearance at the World Athletics Championships since 2017.

Governing body World Athletics ruled in 2018 that to ensure fair competition, women with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce them to compete in middle-distance races from 400 metres to one mile (1.6km).

That effectively stopped Semenya from competing in her pet 800m event - which she won at London 2012 and Rio 2016 as well as at three world meets, Berlin 2009, Daegu 2011 and London 2017 - as she has refused to take any medication to alter her testosterone levels.

The 31-year-old has since had little success in the alternative distances in which she has competed and also failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games last year.

But she has been included on the entry list for the 5,000m at next week's World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon - the first time the event will be held on American soil.

While she failed to make the qualifying time of 15min 10sec, a number of higher-ranked runners have since pulled out, opening the door for her appearance.

"There were several withdrawals from other athletes around the world which opened the opportunity and World Athletics made it possible that she be entered," a spokesman for Athletics South Africa told Reuters in an e-mail yesterday.

Meanwhile, Norway's Olympic champion Karsten Warholm has revealed he is operating at 100 per cent after injuring his hamstring at the Rabat Diamond League meet last month, but confirmed he will be competing at the worlds, where his rivalry with American Rai Benjamin is set to be renewed.

"I've really had to be smart and to do the right things and try not to get setbacks...," the Tokyo Games 400m hurdles gold medallist said on Friday.

"I think I'm in good shape, and all that work done before I got the injury, but for now, if my hamstrings can't take the power that it takes to run, I have a big problem. We go flat out when we run the finals.

"I have been going 96 per cent (in training) and haven't felt anything. So I don't know what's between there. That is what I'm going to find out in the days coming up to the championships."

REUTERS