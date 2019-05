Radin Mas Primary School pupil Preetika Riona trying out blackened goggles for visually impaired students on Tuesday at the OCBC Aquatic Centre. She is one of over 50 students from Radin Mas and Bukit Panjang Government High who attended a learning journey about para swimming ahead of the May 10-12 Singapore World Para Swimming World Series. The campaign over five days is supported by Toyota Motor Asia Pacific as part of its "Start Your Impossible" global corporate initiative.