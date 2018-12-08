See tames the Maestro twice

Troy See stood high in the irons - like a Titan returning victorious from battle.

He had just plotted a clever course to victory on Gratus in the second event on last night's nine-race programme and no one was about to begrudge him that bit of theatrics.

After all, the win - his 31st of the season - had served to pad up his tally in the apprentices' premiership which is definitely his.

Fresh from a working visit to the Mauritius where he won, and then lost a race in the Stewards' Room, See wasn't going to be denied victory this time.

So, how did the race unfold?

Well, just like See hoped it would.

Jumping the $12 favourite Gratus from nearest the paint, he jealously guarded that prime spot - like it belonged to him.

Vlad Duric - gunning for another jockeys' title, tried to hustle the young apprentice.

But See stuck to his guns, never letting the experienced Australain on Stardice to cross to the rails.

Like the tote had it scripted, the two favourites were locked together like Siamese twins when they made that sweeping turn on the far side.

They were still eyeballing each other until halfway down the straight when See clicked Gratus into another gear.

Right there, it was all over. Gratus would go on to win by 11/2 lengths. And See, who doesn't normally ride for cosmetic effects, would give us that victory salute which, I thought, was a great finish.

Aftr all, the champion apprentice had beaten the might-soon-to-be champion jockey. How good is that?

For good measure, See would go on to repeat that feat in Race 4 when his mount Dragon High, collared and passed Duric on the crowd favourite Geb Warrior.

What a script for the penultimate race day of the 2018 season.

If Troy had added a new dimension to his reputation with those wins, The Big Easy served notice of what could be a great 2019 season for the four-year-old son of former Kranji superstar, Super Easy.

Trained by Donna Logan, who is closing off the season with a flourish, The Big Easy made it a race-to-race double in the third of the night.

He had won on the turf some three weeks ago and yesterday he took to the Polytrack like he had been born for it.

Sent to the front from the get-go, Duric later admitted he had to "let him get into stride" before asking him to turn on the style.

Well, The Big Easy soon settled down to racing and, with his mind on the job, it was all over.

Into the stretch and he had stablemate Super Posh and Fame Star looking like pretenders.

Then, from out of the pack came the roughie Super Dynasty. Ridden by I Iskandar, the grey closed in but The Big Easy was home and hosed.

If his aim was to dominate, well, he certainly did.

The winning margin was a length, with Fame Star a shorthead away in third.

Right now, Logan's team seems to be loaded with offensive weapons - and, the best part is, after firing blanks in the early part of the season, she's now showing us that she knows how to use them.

Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 5 Brandina ($40-$14)

2nd 3 Wild Move ($9)

3rd 1 Andrea (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Linden Rock

Forecast $26 Tierce $185 Trio $12 Quartet $359

RACE 2

1st 1 Vomandla ($12-$7)

2nd 6 Zalika ($8)

3rd 2 Rebel Wilson ($7)

4th 10 Mediteranean Magic

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (1-6) $7, (1-2) $4, (2-6) $7 Tierce $44 Trio $9 Quartet No winner ($356 carried forward to next race)

RACE 3

1st 1 Crome Yellow ($7-$6)

2nd 5 Little Drummer Boy ($9)

3rd 10 African Java ($6)

4th 2 Harington Port

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (1-5) $5, (1-10) $3, (5-10) $9

Tierce $43 Trio $13 Quartet $67

RACE 4

1st 4 Curved Light ($22-$8)

2nd 8 Street Gaze ($11)

3rd 10 Guilty Pleasure ($9)

4th 14 Ashdown Forecast $29 Place Forecast (4-8) $9, (4-10) $6, (8-10) $10 Tierce $54 Trio $18 Quartet No winner ($118 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Joking Dice

Results of Races 5 to 7 were not available at press time. Log on to www.turfclub.com.sg for the results.