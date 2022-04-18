Troy See has popped out of nowhere as a winner on the Gold Coast in Australia on Saturday.
This is no racing hoax. It was indeed the name of the winning rider next to a horse called Muiron in Race 5, a handicap over 1,200m.
Troy See has popped out of nowhere as a winner on the Gold Coast in Australia on Saturday.
This is no racing hoax. It was indeed the name of the winning rider next to a horse called Muiron in Race 5, a handicap over 1,200m.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 18, 2022, with the headline See gets off the mark at first Gold Coast ride. Subscribe