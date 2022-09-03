Second trial victory for Mr Black Back

He may have lost the lead in the trainers' premiership which was his since March 13.

But Tim Fitzsimmons is not about to throw in the towel.

He has got plenty of ammunition and weapons in that arsenal of his, and it could do some damage.

We know of the "big ones" in his yard right now.

Horses like that youngster Wan Legacy and In All His Glory. Both were winners a fortnight ago.

Not forgetting Relentless, who lifted the Stewards' Cup and that fabulous galloper, Golden Monkey, who took the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint(1,200m) and Classic (1,400m).

The list could go on.

Yes, the Australian handler has got a yard that is brimming with talent.

And he is not shy to parade them.

Indeed, it was at the trials on Thursday morning that he reminded us of the strength he had.

His runners took two of the three heats and they did it in style. They were his exciting newcomer Mr Black Back and Dancing Light.

The record books will show that Mr Black Back won by a mere 1/2 length. But there was intent and purpose in the way the five-year-old disposed of his rivals.