Second trial victory for Mr Black Back

Fitzsimmons will have fun with the well-bred son of Snitzel and Oaks winner Faint Perfume

Brian Miller
Updated
Published
5 min ago

He may have lost the lead in the trainers' premiership which was his since March 13.

But Tim Fitzsimmons is not about to throw in the towel.

He has got plenty of ammunition and weapons in that arsenal of his, and it could do some damage.

We know of the "big ones" in his yard right now.

Horses like that youngster Wan Legacy and In All His Glory. Both were winners a fortnight ago.

Not forgetting Relentless, who lifted the Stewards' Cup and that fabulous galloper, Golden Monkey, who took the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint(1,200m) and Classic (1,400m).

The list could go on.

Yes, the Australian handler has got a yard that is brimming with talent.

And he is not shy to parade them.

Indeed, it was at the trials on Thursday morning that he reminded us of the strength he had.

His runners took two of the three heats and they did it in style. They were his exciting newcomer Mr Black Back and Dancing Light.

The record books will show that Mr Black Back won by a mere 1/2 length. But there was intent and purpose in the way the five-year-old disposed of his rivals.

TRAINERS’ STANDINGS

1st 2nd 3rd

D Logan 45 47 45

T Fitzsimmons 43 26 39

M Clements 33 40 33

R Le Grange 27 29 19

J Ong 26 20 18

S Baertschiger 25 30 21

D Meagher 24 25 15

J Peters 23 12 16

Jerome Tan 19 21 24

S Gray 18 24 21

Desmond Koh 17 18 27

Jason Lim 14 13 8 H

Takaoka 13 17 13

R Lim 12 12 9 S

Burridge 11 9 19

David Kok 11 8 6

S Crutchley 9 10 2

KS Tan 9 6 18

HW Tan 8 12 6

 

JOCKEYS’ STANDINGS

1st 2nd 3rd

M Nunes 58 26 30

CC Wong 33 35 31

O Chavez 24 14 14

D Beasley 23 18 13

M Lerner 18 19 26

TH Koh 18 10 16

V Duric 18 8 8

F Yusoff* 16 10 24

K A’isisuhairi 15 19 14

R Stewart 15 13 15

J Bayliss 14 21 20

PH Seow* 13 15 16

R Iskandar* 12 15 23

WH Kok 10 13 17

L Beuzelin 10 11 11

R Shafiq 10 11 6

M Kellady 9 13 9

M Zaki 8 15 10

K Hakim* 8 13 9

He toyed with them over the initial 200m, leading by just a long neck from Lim's Denali and Strong N Smart.

Up in the saddle, Vlad Duric stayed stone still, allowing his mount to hum along.

They were still in the lead when the five triallists angled out for the run home.

Circuit Mission, from James Peters' yard and ridden by A'Isisuhairi Kasim, mounted a challenge, as Strong N Smart waved the white flag.

Lim's Denali also capitulated, which allowed Duric to steer his mount to a 1/2-length win over Circuit Mission who also put in a good effort.

But it was all about Mr Black Back. It was his second trial and his second win. He had, on Aug 18, won by 11/2 lengths in 61.32sec for the 1,000m.

He improved on it on Thursday, clocking 60.66sec.

Duric must have seen something that he liked because he rode him at the first trial and stuck with him on Thursday.

Then again, why not?

Mr Black Back comes from good stock.

He is a son of Snitzel and his dam is Faint Perfume who, as a three-year-old, was a Crown Oaks winner over 2,500m.

Then owned by prominent owner Tan Chin Nam of dual Melbourne Cup winner Think Big fame, Faint Perfume had, before the Oaks win, triumphed in the Wakeful Stakes over 2,000m.

Take note. With those credentials, there could be bountiful stamina waiting to be unleashed on the unsuspecting.

After all, Mr Black Back has proven to be ultra consistent in Australia with his record of two wins (1,400m and 1,600m) and three seconds from six starts.

Right after Mr Black Back, Fitzsimmons' Dancing Light did a number on his rivals, coming from third on straightening to score by 1/2 length.

Tangible, from trainer Michael Clements' yard, rallied late to finish second.

Unlike Mr Black Back, racegoers will be familiar with Dancing Light, who has already posted two all-the-way wins and a third from five starts - and he is only just beginning.

Another noteworthy detail from Thursday's trial is that he can come from behind, not necessarily lead.

Yes, Fitzsimmons may have lost the lead to Donna Logan.

But he has got horses with character and class.

And, in that subculture of sawdust and feed buckets, it is a breath of fresh air.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 03, 2022, with the headline Second trial victory for Mr Black Back.

