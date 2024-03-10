Second-half slowdown hurts Scotland again

ROME - Scotland’s second-half capitulation to Italy in Rome on Saturday was all too familiar for coach Gregor Townsend as he slammed his side's ill-discipline in a surprise 31-29 Six Nations loss in which they were outscored 22-7 by their hosts after the break

Scotland have led at halftime in each of their four fixtures this campaign, going on to beat Wales (27-26) and England (30-21), but losing to France (16-20) and Italy.

They have scored 72 points in the opening half of games and only 30 in the second, while at the same time conceding 59 points after the break.

That includes 26 unanswered points against Wales in the final 35 minutes as Scotland held on grimly having led 27-0 early in the second period.

"Italy played better in the second half and got more points than us so of course they deserved it," Townsend told ITV, ruing a disallowed try early in the second half from scrumhalf George Horne that was correctly ruled out for obstruction.

"I thought we came out in the second half and got the contact area sorted and created a score. But it was disallowed and after that we were ill-disciplined.

"After that (disallowed) try we gave away about six penalties in a row which let them back in the game.

"The players started well and finished well. We lost our discipline and gave Italy opportunities – that is the most disappointing aspect."

Co-captain Rory Darge admitted his side MUST learn to play for the full 80 minutes.

"We need to get better at finishing teams off when we're ahead but credit to Italy. All we can focus on is things we can work on and that's discipline, defence," Darge said.

"The points came quite easily in the first half. There was good in there, it's tough to acknowledge that now because we're gutted and it'll be hard to think about what we could've done."

Scotland can win the Triple Crown for the first time since 1990 if they beat Ireland in Dublin next Saturday.

"We need to improve next week. We have an even tougher game playing a top team and if we are inaccurate and ill-disciplined, it will cost us," Townsend said. REUTERS