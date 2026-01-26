Seattle Seahawks open as early favourite over the New England Patriots for Super Bowl LX

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks running with the ball during the fourth quarter of the 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field on Jan 25.

LOS ANGELES – Nearly 11 years ago, the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks by four points to win the Super Bowl.

Oddsmakers are looking for a similarly close game this time around, too, except with Seattle making the plays to come out on top.

Hours after the Patriots and then the Seahawks booked their reservations for Super Bowl LX on Jan 25, sportsbooks listed Seattle as the early favourite, putting the line in the four-to-five-point range.

Both DraftKings and FanDuel listed the Seahawks as 4.5-point favourites, with BetMGM putting the number at five.

The Super Bowl will be played in Santa Clara, California, on Feb 8.

Both teams finished the regular season with 14-3 records, tied with the Denver Broncos for the best record in the league. The Broncos got the No. 1 seed and first-round bye by way of a tiebreaker, but the Patriots beat the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game 10-7 on Jan 25, the game in Denver ending in snow flurries.

After the dominant era of the Tom Brady dynasty that yielded six Super Bowl titles, New England have endured a painful rebuild. But under new head coach Mike Vrabel they were a revelation this season.

Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls playing alongside Brady for the Patriots, could be the first person to win the sport’s ultimate prize as a player and coach for the same franchise.

In the day’s second game, the Seahawks held off their NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams, winning 31-27 in the third meeting between the teams this season as quarterback Sam Darnold outdueled Rams counterpart Matthew Stafford.

The Seahawks’ win marked the latest milestone in what has been a fairy-tale campaign for Darnold, who has enjoyed a renaissance with Seattle this season after a rocky start to his career.

“It’s amazing, to be able to do this with these guys in this locker room, with this coaching staff – it means the world to me,” said Darnold, who played for four different clubs before arriving in Seattle in 2025.

Though the Patriots played in the lower-scoring of the two games, oddsmakers are looking for a score in the Super Bowl more along the lines of the Seahawks-Rams game, with the over/under sitting at 46.5 across most books. The Patriots were the National Football League’s second-highest scoring team at 28.8 points per game, with the Seahawks right behind at 28.4.

Seattle had the stingiest defence in the league in 2025, allowing 17.2 points per game. The Patriots were fourth at 18.8.

This will be the second Super Bowl meeting between the Seahawks and the Patriots. New England beat defending champions Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX (49) on Feb 1, 2015 when Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line with 20 seconds left in the game to seal the 28-24 win in Glendale, Arizona. REUTERS, AFP