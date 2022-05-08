SEA Games: S'pore divers Fong Kay Yian and Mira Dewan finish 5th and 6th in women's 1m springboard

Fong Kay Yian diving at the Aquatic Sports Palace on May 8, 2022. PHOTO: SAMUEL ANG/SNOC
Mira Dewan competing in the women's 1m springboard finals at the Aquatics Sports Palace in Hanoi on May 8, 2022. PHOTO: SAMUEL ANG/SNOC
SINGAPORE - National divers Fong Kay Yian and Mira Dewan came in fifth and sixth respectively in the women's 1m springboard final on Sunday (May 8) as the SEA Games diving competition got underway at the Aquatic Sports Palace.

Malaysian Nur Dhabitah Sabri clinched the gold medal - her country's first at this year's Games - with a score of 290.45, with compatriot Kimberly Bong bagging silver with 230 points. Vietnam's Ngo Phuong Mai finished third (224).

Fong, 25, is slated to compete in the women's 3m synchronised springboard on Monday with Ashlee Tan and will also be taking part in the women's 3m springboard on Tuesday.

At the 2019 edition, Fong had paired up with Ashlee Tan to clinch a silver medal in the women's 3m synchronised springboard event.

The duo had won a gold (2017) and silver (2019) in the event, while Fong and Myra Lee had claimed bronze in 2013.

Fong also won a bronze medal in the women's 3m springboard in 2015.

Dewan, 20, who is making her Games debut, will be competing in the women's 3m springboard on Tuesday.

