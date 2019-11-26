SEA Games: Singapore's water polo women beaten 19-5 by defending champs Thailand in opener

SINGAPORE - The Republic's women's water polo team endured a tough start to their SEA Games campaign after a 19-5 loss to defending champions Thailand at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre in the Philippines on Tuesday (Nov 26).

Koh Ting Ting, Koh Xiaoli, Abielle Yeo, Nadyn Kei Thinagaran and Ong Cheng Jin scored the goals for Singapore, who were silver medallists in the last edition of the biennial Games, in Kuala Lumpur in 2017.

Singapore will next play the Philippines on Wednesday.

The SEA Games in the Philippines is only the fourth time women's water polo has featured. Singapore won the first in Palembang in 2011 before finishing behind Thailand on home soil in 2015 and again in Kuala Lumpur in 2017.