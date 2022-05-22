SEA Games: Singapore shooting to review team's performance in Hanoi, says SSA chief Vaz

HANOI - The Singapore Shooting Association (SSA) will undertake an internal review of its team's performances in Hanoi and look for ways to improve on its latest showing at the SEA Games.

The team delivered two gold medals in Hanoi - in the women's 10m air pistol team (Teh Xiu Hong, Teo Shun Xie, Amanda Mak) and women's 25m pistol (Teh) events. There were also three silver and three bronze medals.

But the nation's high-profile women air rifle shooters did not enjoy a good outing in Vietnam. In the individual 50m rifle three-positions events, two-time SEA Games gold medallist Martina Veloso was able to claim only a bronze while veteran Jasmine Ser and Lim Yee Xien did not make the finals.

In the10m air rifle, the Republic was shut out of the podium positions in the individual category for the first time since the 2003 Games, which were also in Vietnam. The team comprised Adele Tan, 22, who was ranked 21st out of 50 competitors at last year's Tokyo Olympics; her sister Fernel, 19, and teammate Natanya Tan, 17 - both of whom were making their Games debut.

But SSA president Michael Vaz insisted that he was proud of the team's showing amidst "challenging circumstances".

He said: "The team has done well given the obstacles that have been in the way. Of course, we will look at how we can do better and identify areas for improvement but overall, I do feel that we have done well enough to be proud of the performances."

Vaz said one of the biggest hurdles has been the lack of facilities. He shared that he has been lobbying Sport Singapore for assistance in the building of an air rifle range and a finals range - to simulate a competitive final environment.

In Hanoi, the shooters were involved in 15 finals but returned with only five medals.

Vaz said: "I have been fighting to build a finals range for a long time. It's one thing to perform during qualifiers and another to do so in a final. It's like training for a 100m race by running around your garden or singing in your room in preparation for a concert at the national theatre. It is not the same."

The National Shooting Centre (NSC) at Old Choa Chu Kang Road is the only public facility that currently allows for shotgun and 25m pistol shooting. All air rifle and other pistol shooters have to train at the Safra Yishun shooting range - where the SSA rents 20 lanes for the national team.

This has meant that shooters competing in multiple events and coaches have had to shuttle between venues during daily training sessions.

Lim Swee Hon alluded to this after his runner-up finish in Sunday's (May 22) 25m standard pistol final.