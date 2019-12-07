SEA Games: Singapore sailor Ryan Lo retains gold in Men's Laser Standard class

SINGAPORE - Defending champion Ryan Lo retained his SEA Games sailing gold medal in the Men's Laser Standard class on Saturday (Dec 7).

He garnered nine points to top the fleet of five after eight races.

Singapore also collected three silvers on the day.

Men's Optimist sailor Kenan Tan was second in the fleet of six after 11 races on 28 points. In the women's competition, Radiance Koh was second on 20 points after 10 races in the five-boat field.

Victoria Chan had 14 points after eight races to be second in the four-boat Women's Laser Radial fleet.