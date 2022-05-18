SEA Games: Singapore kayaker Lucas Teo claims first gold in Hanoi

Lucas Teo made history as Singapore's first canoeing gold medallist at the 2015 SEA Games on home soil. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

HANOI - Seven years after making history as Singapore's first canoeing gold medallist at the 2015 SEA Games on home soil, Lucas Teo repeated his heroics after winning the men's kayak single (K1) 1,000m race in Hanoi on Wednesday (May 18).

Teo, 31, finished ahead of six other competitors with a time of 3mins 51.501 secs at the Thuy Nguyen Hai Phong Aquatics Centre.

Indonesia's Maizir Riyondra (3:56.446) was in second, while Thailand's Methasit Sitthipharat claimed bronze (3:58.278).

Teo adds to a silver he won in the same event and a bronze in the men's (K4) 1,000m team event at the 2011 Games.

The sport was dropped from the 2017 Games and Teo did not participate in the 2019 edition. At the 2015 Games, Singapore captured seven gold and five silver medals.

More On This Topic
SEA Games: First Greco-Roman wrestling medal for Singapore after Timothy Loh wins bronze
SEA Games: Calvin Quek is 1st S'pore man to win 400m hurdles medal since 1969

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top